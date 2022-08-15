ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Locker Room Interview: Rookie RB Abram Smith 'Looked Explosive', Vows to 'Come Back Better' After Fumble

By Kyle T. Mosley
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDQzC_0hHDYyBS00

New Orleans Saints rookie running back recaps his NFL debut and critiques his performance.

(Houston, TX) — A compelling backup running back battle is occurring in New Orleans. With Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram solidified as the top two rushers, the remaining four toted the ball on Saturday night in Houston.

DENNIS ALLEN ON SMITH

Dennis Allen said of Smith, "You can't put the ball on the ground. That's a huge negative when you when you do that." The head coach had minor praise but returned to the fumbling. "I will say this. I thought he looked explosive running the football. And I thought there was a couple of really good runs that he made. But it doesn't matter how many good things you do if you put the football on the ground, that's an issue."

SMITH ON HIS DEBUT

We all just want to compete, you know, do our best, of course, so, so go out there and do the best we can, whenever we get our chances, you know, it's like, you can sit there and count the reps and make the reps count. And that's what we all did today," Smith said.

The one glaring negative of the rusher's night was losing the fumble and costing his team points on the board. Smith recounted the play, "I tucked my shoulder on one dude, I didn't see the dude to the right of me. And, we talked about it in practice. It's the 'top down, punch out.' And that's exactly what he hit me with. So it's better ball security. Got to kind of roll with the punches, rather than just see one, got to see everybody and learn from mistakes, and come back better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjyYv_0hHDYyBS00

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith looks on as Houston Texans linebacker Tae Davis (19) attempts to tackle New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

THE RUNNING BACKS BATTLE & PRODUCTION

Offensive and Special Teams Snap Counts

Ozigbo led the offensive snaps at 29%, Washington and Jones Jr. each had 25%, and rookie Abram Smith notched 22%. Ozigbo and Smtih participated in 14% of the special teams' plays, Jones 9%, and Washington 0% (not surprising since he's known as a special teams ace).

Rushing

The Baylor rookie was active in the second half for New Orleans. Smith led the ball carriers with 7 rushes for 30 yards (4.3 avg). Jones Jr. had 7 carries for 27 yards (3.9), Ozigbo 8 carries for 26 yards (3.3 avg), and Washington 9 carries for 19 yards (2.1 avg).

Receiving

Washington caught 3 passes (3 targets) for 18 yards, Smith 1 pass (3 targets) for 12 yards, Jones Jr. 1 pass (1 target), and Ozigbo 1 pass (2 targets) for a -1 yard.

Special Teams

Jones Jr. returned 3 kickoffs for 73 yards (24.3 avg), where his longest return was 31 yards.

The troublesome part of the night for the running backs was when Washington fumbled once and Smith coughed up the football inside the five-yard line. The ball security issue was a hard lesson for Smith, but you notice the potential in the young player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJ649_0hHDYyBS00

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) runs with the ball as Houston Texans linebacker Tae Davis (19) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

LOOKING AHEAD FOR SMITH

Next week, he should have more opportunities against Green Bay, especially during the joint practice sessions. The last stanza of his training camp audition will conclude in the preseason finale against the Chargers on Aug. 26 at home.

Who will be with Kamara and Ingram marching in the football this season may come down to the bitter end. I recall back in a 2007 camp battle between an undrafted Pierre Thomas and fourth-round pick Antonio Pittman. Thomas was clearly more energetic and produced results in practice and preseason game action.

Sean Payton alluded that if he chose the draft choice over Thomas, would the decision have had negative repercussions in his locker room?

The rest is history for the first man to score a touchdown for the New Orleans Saints in a Super Bowl. Could Smith, Ozigbo, Washington, or Jones Jr. be next?

We shall see.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Antonio Pittman
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Tx
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season

Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy