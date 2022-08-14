GoFundMe Set Up for Lafayette Police Officer Who Was Seriously Injured After Being Dragged by Vehicle

A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lafayette Police Officer who was seriously injured after being dragged nearly 100 feet during a recent traffic stop.

According to Lafayette Police Department, 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, LA was arrested and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence, and OWI (first offense).

Around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, Chavis attempted to flee officers during their attempt to stop his vehicle for reckless operation in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Once Chavis ran into another roadblock, he threw his vehicle into reverse and ran over a Lafayette Police Officer, dragging him nearly 100 feet.

UPDATE: A Lafayette Police Officer is recovering after being run over and dragged nearly 100 feet by a reckless driver… Posted by Hot 107.9 on Sunday, August 14, 2022

It was immediately realized that the officer suffered significant injuries and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Police Association of Lafayette, the injured officer has been with the Lafayette Police Department for approximately two years and routinely works additional details on his off days for extra income.

Due to this recent incident, the officer won’t be able to pick up income from any extra details “for some time.” To assist the officer and fellow members, a GoFundMe has been organized by The Police Association of Lafayette.

All funds collected will go to the officer and his family to support them while he is unable to pick up the extra details that supplement his income as a Lafayette Police Officer.

The latest update on the officer from Lafayette Police mentioned that he was in stable condition but that doesn’t mean his condition won’t change or that there won’t be a long road to recovery ahead depending on the extent of his injuries.

See the officer’s GoFundMe link here.