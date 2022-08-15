ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stocks, dollar gain despite surprise weak China data

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8peN_0hHDKv2L00

New York, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Global equities and the U.S. dollar advanced on Monday despite weaker-than-expected economic data in China that prompted its central bank to cut its lending rate, stoking concerns of a global recession.

The People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut key interest rates after the world's second-largest economy reported July data on industrial output and retail sales that missed most analyst estimates. read more

China's strict COVID-19 restrictions have hobbled activity at its main manufacturing hubs and popular tourist spots, including Shanghai, even as a deepening downturn continues in the property market. read more

Markets reversed earlier session losses and were slightly higher. The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up 0.23%. Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS)had closed 0.34% lower.

"You've been seeing a slowing trend in China amplified by the lockdowns," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund in Wisconsin.

"The credit problems they've had especially with real estate developers, that's going to tie their hands for how aggressive they can go back to stimulation. But I think it's a sign they're going to try to be more accommodative."

The U.S. dollar strengthened following news of the Chinese central bank action amid disappointing data. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six peers, rose 0.785%, with the euro down 0.97% to $1.0158.

Oil prices dropped by more than 3% on demand concerns after the weak data from China, one of the largest importers of crude. Brent crude futures settled down 3.1% to $95.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $89.41, down 2.9%. read more

On Wall Street, major indexes climbed, reversing earlier session losses, following four straight weeks of gains and a likely moderation on U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after a slowdown in inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI)rose 0.42% to 33,903.57, the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX)gained 0.37% to 4,296.09 points, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)added 0.59% to 13,123.89.

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower as the market continued to assess to what extent a slowdown in inflation could impact the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policies.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down to 2.795% from a 2.849% close last week. Two-year note yields fell to 3.1988% from 3.257%.

Gold fell over 1% to its lowest in a week on Monday amid sharp declines across precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with concerns over further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve adding to pressure on bullion.

Spot gold dropped dropped 1.3% to $1,778.53 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 1% to $1,781.40 an ounce.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Deepa Babington and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#U S Federal Reserve#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Msci#Plumb Balanced Fund#Chinese
Reuters

Germany's Rhine water too low even for some empty vessels

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Water levels on Germany's Rhine river are so low that some vessels cannot sail even when empty, a shipping cooperative said on Friday, although long-awaited rain has begun to ease bottlenecks on one of the country's main commercial routes.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view

Aug 22 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Summer rebound in U.S. stocks gains fans among chart-watching investors

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The rebound in U.S. stocks is gaining believers among investors who study market trends, bolstering hopes for equities in the second half of 2022. After notching its worst first half since 1970, the S&P 500 has bounced some 15% from its mid-June low, fueled by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and hopes the economy can avoid a recession even as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame inflation.
STOCKS
Reuters

OPEC chief says blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 18 story has been corrected to read to read 'again', not 'against' in paragraph four) Policymakers, lawmakers and insufficient oil and gas sector investments are to blame for high energy prices, not OPEC, the producer group's new Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Reuters on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian rouble nears 4-week high versus dollar

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed to a near four-week high against the dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by month-end tax payments that boost demand for the Russian currency, while shares in fertiliser producer Phosagro surged after strong results.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

556K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy