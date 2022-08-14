ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Hitler and Stalin Hated Esperanto, the 135-Year-Old Language of Peace

In the late 1800s, the city of Białystok—which was once Polish, then Prussian, then Russian and is today again part of Poland—was a hub of diversity, with large numbers of Poles, Germans, Russians and Yiddish-speaking Ashkenazi Jews. Each group spoke a different language and viewed members of the other communities with suspicion.
CBS News

From 2002: Salman Rushdie on life after fatwa

After the 1988 publication of the novel "The Satanic Verses," which Muslim fundamentalists were convinced insulted Islam, the Ayatollah Khomeini issued an order than author Salman Rushdie be executed. He lived for nine years under threat of being killed. In this interview originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on September 29, 2002, Rushdie talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about the battle over freedom of thought in Islam and the "enriching jumble" of his past that has inspired his books; his 1999 move to New York City; and the problem of becoming "famous for the wrong thing."
TheConversationAU

People are shivering in cold and mouldy homes in a country that pioneered housing comfort research – how did that happen?

The poor state of Australia’s residential, and particularly rental, housing stock is attracting increasing attention. This week it has been reported many renters are living in unhealthily cold and damp housing. The head of UNSW’s School of the Built Environment, Philip Oldfield, recently described the average Australian home as “closer to a tent than an insulated eco-building”. A joint statement by more than 100 property, community, health and environmental organisations has called on next week’s meeting of the nation’s building ministers to increase the energy efficiency of new homes. The alliance wants to lift National Construction Code standards, such as...
The Guardian

The Holocaust refugee who was driven to pacifism

Marina Cantacuzino tells of the way – surprising to many – that victims of horrific events can go on to forgive the perpetrators (‘I remember feeling incensed’: the woman who spent 18 years learning about forgiveness in the face of atrocity, 9 August). Her next project is about the emotions that start and end wars; she should find further examples of thinking that some initially find counterintuitive.
The Guardian

The Book of Life review – harmony and hope in a musical Rwandan journey

Odile Gakire Katese’s grandmother was killed with a machete and thrown into a latrine. The writer and activist shares this information so matter-of-factly it takes a moment to process what she has said. The point of her mentioning it is not to relive the horror of the Rwandan genocide of 1994, something she treats as an inescapable fact, but to lament a relationship with a woman she never knew.
Deadline

Salman Rushdie Tells Stern Magazine “His Life Is Very Normal” Just A Fortnight Before His Stabbing

Salman Rushdie, now recovering in hospital after being stabbed on Friday, told a German magazine just a fortnight ago that his life now was “very normal”, and that he would have faced much more danger if social media had existed back when his novel The Satanic Verses was published in 1988, and that death threats to public figures had become “normal.” In an interview with Stern magazine, the author explained of having the fatwa declared against him by Iran’s then spiritual leader Ayatolloah Khomeini: “A fatwa is a serious thing. Luckily we didn’t have the internet back then. The Iranians had to...
The Atlantic

The New Era of Political Violence Is Here

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. I’ve been thinking about the threats against law enforcement and Trump’s barely veiled warning...
