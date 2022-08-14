Salman Rushdie, now recovering in hospital after being stabbed on Friday, told a German magazine just a fortnight ago that his life now was “very normal”, and that he would have faced much more danger if social media had existed back when his novel The Satanic Verses was published in 1988, and that death threats to public figures had become “normal.” In an interview with Stern magazine, the author explained of having the fatwa declared against him by Iran’s then spiritual leader Ayatolloah Khomeini: “A fatwa is a serious thing. Luckily we didn’t have the internet back then. The Iranians had to...

