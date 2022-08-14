ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For a week, Free State will be less expensive

By THE ENQUIRER-GAZETTE EDITORIAL
This week, what will Maryland have in common with Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon? No sales tax. But remember, it’ll just be for a week here. The other five states offer that perk all year long.

It’s all true. Maryland, the not-so Free State, which in 2008 jacked up its retail sales tax from 5 cents on the dollar to 6%, is laying off that key on the cash register from Sunday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 20. And although it falls on the calendar in the nick of time for folks to start their back-to-school shopping, almost all school supplies themselves don’t qualify for the break during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.

