Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hints at initial deadline to get extension done

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 offseason has been the potential extension of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two sides have yet to agree on a deal, but both have remained confident that something will get done.

After practice on Saturday, Jackson was asked about the initial deadline for any extension to get done between him and the team, something he alluded to in a previous press conference. He said that it’s coming up, also saying that they’re going to be good for the season.

“Yes, we’re coming up to it. It’s coming up. It’s coming up. The season is coming up. We’re going to be good for the season.”

Jackson was then asked if it was fair to say that he’d like to have his contract done before the season begins, and he left nothing to the imagination with just three simple words.

“Yes, for sure.”

There have been plenty of big quarterback contracts that have handed out over the course of the 2022 offseason, including Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray and others. Jackson will earn every penny of whatever second contract he signs, but it looks safe to say the initial deadline for the quarterback and Baltimore to get a deal done before talks are tabled for a while is before the 2022 season begins.

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

