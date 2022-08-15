ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Shows ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Should Watch Next

By Amanda Landwehr
 5 days ago

Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul is set to air its series finale Aug. 15 on AMC. With the last episode just around the corner, fans of both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul might be wondering what to watch next. Here are five TV shows to watch if you like dark comedies and crime dramas.

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman and Bryan Cranston as Walter White in ‘Breaking Bad’ | Lewis Jacobs/AMC

‘Lodge 49’ (2018-2019)

AMC ‘s mystery-drama Lodge 49 aired from 2018 to 2019. It follows the story of a former surfer named Dud (Wyatt Russell) who joins a rundown fraternal lodge following the death of his father and the downfall of his family business, per Rotten Tomatoes .

Fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul might like the show thanks to its dark comedy elements and financial crime-drama subplot. Its setting in Long Beach, California, also makes for an interesting watch, with the location acting as a character — similar to Albuquerque, New Mexico’s “role” in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

However, those looking to watch should be advised that the mystery series was short-lived. Although Lodge 49 received generally positive reviews, the network canceled the show after just two seasons and 20 episodes due to low viewership.

‘Your Honor’ (2020)

On paper, the limited series Your Honor seems similar to Breaking Bad and its prequel spinoff for several reasons. It follows the story of a dedicated father and judge, Michael Desiato, who will stop at nothing to save his son’s life. It details a grueling legal battle that leads to a dangerous web of lies, deceit, and impossible choices, per Showtime .

But Your Honor especially draws some similarities to Breaking Bad and its prequel spinoff. Bryan Cranston, who played drug lord Walter White on Breaking Bad , leads the 10-part series.

The Emmy Award-winning actor even compared his Your Honor and Breaking Bad characters. “I think, just generally, I’m really attracted to characters that are complex and flawed, as Walter White was, as Michael Desiato finds himself having to accept that as part of who he is,” he told CinemaBlend in 2020.

‘Barry’ (2018-present)

Created by Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, Barry has earned rave reviews since its debut on HBO in 2018. The dark comedy series has gone on to earn 44 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The series follows low-rent hitman Barry Berkman (Hader), a former Marine who picks up an unlikely affinity for acting after he travels to Los Angeles for a job. In his attempts to leave his past behind him, Barry gets involved in a complicated circle of crime. It includes his ex-boss Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), staunch detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), and several members of the Chechen mob, per IMDb .

Fans of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad will appreciate Barry for its unreliable protagonist. No matter how seemingly well-intended he was at first, he keeps finding himself in progressively worse situations in his attempts to do right. Like Walter White, Barry doesn’t always realize how dangerous he is. And he often hurts his closest friends and allies because of it.

‘Billions’ (2016-present)

Showtime’s Billions follows high-profile, white-collar crime — as opposed to amateur meth makers in Breaking Bad . But there are some similarities between the legal drama and Better Call Saul.

For one, Billions is a smart courtroom drama that boasts impressive performances from the likes of Corey Stoll, Paul Giamatti, and Maggie Siff, among others. Per Rotten Tomatoes, Billions follows a group of corrupt lawmakers as they exploit and restrict the people around them to gain power, wealth, and influence. The ensemble cast resembles that of Better Call Saul , a show that’s celebrated for its outstanding actors.

Some might also recognize actor David Costabile, who had supporting roles in both Billions (Mike Wagner) and Breaking Bad (Gale Boetticher) .

‘Boardwalk Empire’ (2010-2014)

At one point, Boardwalk Empire and Breaking Bad were actually rival TV dramas. The two shows aired during the same time slot on HBO and AMC, respectively, per The Wrap . But now that both series have come to an end, fans of Breaking Bad might want to give the less-talked-about Boardwalk Empire a watch.

Taking place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during the Prohibition Era, Boardwalk Empire certainly sounds much different from Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. However, themes of greed, underground crime, and drug kingpins are all present in each show. This means fans of one series will almost certainly enjoy the other.

Boardwalk Empire stars Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson, along with Michael Pitt, Kelly Macdonald, and Michael Shannon. Like Breaking Bad, the period drama ran for five seasons before its conclusion in 2014.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Addicts Should Watch These 4 Shows While Waiting for Season 6

