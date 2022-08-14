Exclusive: Chanté Adams & Abbi Jacobson Talk Prime Video’s ‘A League Of Their Own’ Series, Rebooting A Classic & More

The Rockford Peaches are back!

‘A League of Their Own’ evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.

Set in 1943, the nostalgic series takes a deeper look at race and sexuality following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

Check out trailer below:

We caught up with co-creator Abbi Jacobson (Carson) and star Chanté Adams (Maxine Chapman) who talked the buzzy new series, rebooting a classic, creating authenticity, and more in our interview you can view below:

https://instagram.com/p/ChPjK2OgwTJ/

Other castmembers include D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

“[Co-creator] Will [Graham] asked if I wanted to do it together and I said yes immediately,’ said Jacobson who also stars in the series.

“I grew up loving the movie as well. I was in the middle of writing season four of Broad City and we had just done this episode with a montage of powerful, revolutionary women, and our editor at the time wanted to put Mamie Johnson in it. I didn’t know who she was.

She was one of the first and only Black women to play in the male Negro leagues professionally. When Will and I started talking about the ways in which we wanted to do our version, that felt more real, nuanced and gritty and [a way to] incorporate more women’s stories.”

‘A League of Their Own’ is now streaming on Prime Video.