BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program
Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Magazine readers posthumously name Traffic Jam Jimmy best reporter
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — James "Traffic Jam Jimmy" Uhrin , FOX45 News' longtime traffic reporter who died in May, has been posthumously named Baltimore's best reporter by the readers of Baltimore Magazine. Uhrin, who worked for the station since the 1970s, in recent years reinvented himself as a roving traffic...
pressboxonline.com
Under Armour Taps Baltimore County Company To Build Track At New Headquarters
Baltimore County-based Beynon Sports Surfaces Inc. already has an established reputation in its industry, having previously built tracks for New Balance and Nike. Now, the Hunt Valley, Md., company is laying down a track a little closer to home for one of those sportswear giants’ biggest competitors — Under Armour Inc. Beynon is building what is considered a centerpiece of the new Under Armour headquarters at the Port Covington development site, a track that will be part of a 1,400-seat track and field facility.
Bay Journal
Navy golf course proposal on Chesapeake Bay shoreline hits roadblock
A new golf course won’t be landing on Greenbury Point in Maryland anytime soon. Naval officials announced Aug. 15 that they have halted deliberations on a proposal submitted by the Naval Academy Golf Association to construct a second golf course on the Anne Arundel County peninsula. The move came...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1
A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
Baltimore County Public Schools desperately in need of educators
School union leaders in Baltimore County are speaking out about what leaders are doing to combat the issue ahead of the this fast-approaching semester, which starts for students on August 29.
Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday
Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
Olympic Gold Medalist new coach of wrestling at Morgan State University
Morgan State University today announced the hiring of Kenny Monday as the Athletics Department’s new men’s wrestling coach, effective Aug. 24, 2022.
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
New Morgan State students move in; State-of-the-art residence hall opens
This weekend, new students moved in at Morgan State University. About 670 new students will be living in the new Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall on campus.
'I was last to know': Mother learned son died of gun violence on social media
Marcus Roberts was shot and killed late Saturday night in an alley on West Lombard Street in Baltimore. He’s one of Baltimore’s 229 murder investigations this year.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Peale Museum's 5-year transformation complete
A five-year transformation is complete. The Peale Museum -- a Baltimore institution and one of the country's oldest museums -- is now welcoming back guests like never before. And, this upcoming spring, documenting the global significance and impact of hip hop. The Baltimore Museum of Art is co-organizing the groundbreaking show with the St. Louis Art Museum. The show includes 70 objects -- from paintings to streetwear by both emerging and established artists. Each piece examines the ways hip hop has driven contemporary art and culture in the past 20 years. "The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century" opens at the BMA on March 26.
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
WJZ's Denise Koch voted Baltimore's best TV broadcaster
BALTIMORE -- The votes are in and the people have spoken: Denise Koch is Baltimore's best TV broadcaster.That's according to the results of Baltimore Magazine's Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll, which tallies your votes each year to find the best of everything Charm City has to offer.Koch, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, has delivered local news to viewers like you from behind the WJZ anchor desk for more than two decades. She has also earned a host of accolades for her work in the field, including a Maryland State Teachers Award."What an honor!" Koch said of the Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll results. "I'm very thankful for anyone who went out of their way to cast a vote. What could be better than doing a job I love in a place I love and then knowing people find value in my efforts?!"Other finalists for the honor included Stan Stovall, Jayne Miller and Ava Marie.To view the complete results, check out Baltimore Magazine's website.
What's the secret to life? Baltimore woman celebrates 100th birthday
When Mrs. Marjorie Virginia Parker was born, Warren G. Harding was President of the United States, and gas cost .25 a gallon.
weaa.org
Baltimore Approves Street Racing Penalty
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City Council has approved a measure that is expected to crack down on street racing. City Council passed a measure which calls for a fine starting at one-thousand-dollars and up to a year behind bars if someone is convicted of street racing. According to one council...
foxbaltimore.com
'Bacteria Blitz' scheduled along embattled Back River
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-area environmental groups are partnering for a community science pilot program along Back River in eastern Baltimore County. Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are planning a 'Back River Bacteria Blitz' to teach local residents how to collect water samples from this portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
foxbaltimore.com
Classic Baltimore summer time treat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summers in Baltimore are not complete without a sweet, tasty snowball. Owner of Ice Queens Snoball Shop Dasia Kabia and Momager Melanie Kabia share the story behind their success.
