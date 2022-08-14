Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
Reds defeat Phillies 1-0 on walk-off single in 9th
Jose Barrero hit a walk-off single to center field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
Reds’ Joey Votto to undergo season-ending rotator cuff surgery
Cincinnati Reds icon Joey Votto said Wednesday that he will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn left rotator cuff on
Yankees put closer Clay Holmes (back) on IL
The New York Yankees placed right-hander Clay Holmes on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with lower left back spasms. The
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro absent from Padres' Wednesday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Alfaro will sit for the second time in three games. Austin Nola will catch for Mike Clevinger and hit ninth. Nola has a $2,200 salary...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor hitting sixth in Orioles' Tuesday lineup
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Odor will operate second base after Terrin Vavra was shifted to left field and Austin Hays was rested. In a matchup against Toronto's right-hander Alex Manoah, our models project Odor to score 8.8 FanDuel...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022
The San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins will finish their three-game series in Miami on Wednesday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Padres-Marlins prediction and pick we have laid out below. San Diego has been the center of...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle leading off for Marlins against Padres
Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins held the lefty-hitting Wendle out of the lineup against a southpaw on Tuesday, but he's back at shortstop and...
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon batting second for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon will hit second in Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon has worked exclusively out of the leadoff spot since July 25 and he hasn't worked out of the two-hole since before the All-Star break. That will change on Tuesday as he serves as the Rockies' designated hitter. Connor Joe will bat leadoff again.
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro will against his former team after Austin Nola was benched on Tuesday evening. In a matchup against Marlins' right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Alfaro to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Giants starting Brandon Crawford at shortstop on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take over shortstop after Thairo Estrada was moved to second base, Wilmer Flores was named Tuesday's designated hitter, and J.D. Davis was rested. In a matchup versus Arizona's right-hander Merrill Kelly, our...
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander T.J. Zeuch and the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa started on third base in Monday's series opener and went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Alec Bohm will move back to the hot corner Tuesday while Rhys Hoskins shifts into the designated hitter role. Darick Hall will start on first base and bat cleanup.
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro sitting for Padres Monday
The San Diego Padres did not list Jorge Alfaro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro, who has been dealing with knee inflammation, will rest up on Monday after making his first start in a week on Sunday. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in the order.
Nick Fortes homers twice as Marlins top Padres
Backup catcher Nick Fortes went 3-for-4 with two solo homers and three runs scored, leading the host Miami Marlins to
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA introduces new January 'rivalry week' in 2022-23 as upcoming schedule is revealed, with 76ers opening at the Eastern Conference champion Celtics
The NBA unveiled its schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday afternoon with two long-standing rivalries kicking off opening week. The NBA schedule was released Wednesday, all 1,230 games that are set between October 18 and April 9 taking place in four countries with Mexico and France playing host to regular-season contests along with the US and Canada.
NBA・
Comments / 0