Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon will hit second in Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon has worked exclusively out of the leadoff spot since July 25 and he hasn't worked out of the two-hole since before the All-Star break. That will change on Tuesday as he serves as the Rockies' designated hitter. Connor Joe will bat leadoff again.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO