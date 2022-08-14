ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro absent from Padres' Wednesday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Alfaro will sit for the second time in three games. Austin Nola will catch for Mike Clevinger and hit ninth. Nola has a $2,200 salary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor hitting sixth in Orioles' Tuesday lineup

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Odor will operate second base after Terrin Vavra was shifted to left field and Austin Hays was rested. In a matchup against Toronto's right-hander Alex Manoah, our models project Odor to score 8.8 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle leading off for Marlins against Padres

Miami Marlins designated hitter Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Marlins held the lefty-hitting Wendle out of the lineup against a southpaw on Tuesday, but he's back at shortstop and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon batting second for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon will hit second in Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon has worked exclusively out of the leadoff spot since July 25 and he hasn't worked out of the two-hole since before the All-Star break. That will change on Tuesday as he serves as the Rockies' designated hitter. Connor Joe will bat leadoff again.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro will against his former team after Austin Nola was benched on Tuesday evening. In a matchup against Marlins' right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Alfaro to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Nats#Washington Nationals#Mlb#The San Diego Padres#Rbi#Major League
numberfire.com

Giants starting Brandon Crawford at shortstop on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take over shortstop after Thairo Estrada was moved to second base, Wilmer Flores was named Tuesday's designated hitter, and J.D. Davis was rested. In a matchup versus Arizona's right-hander Merrill Kelly, our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander T.J. Zeuch and the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa started on third base in Monday's series opener and went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Alec Bohm will move back to the hot corner Tuesday while Rhys Hoskins shifts into the designated hitter role. Darick Hall will start on first base and bat cleanup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro sitting for Padres Monday

The San Diego Padres did not list Jorge Alfaro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro, who has been dealing with knee inflammation, will rest up on Monday after making his first start in a week on Sunday. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in the order.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

NBA introduces new January 'rivalry week' in 2022-23 as upcoming schedule is revealed, with 76ers opening at the Eastern Conference champion Celtics

The NBA unveiled its schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday afternoon with two long-standing rivalries kicking off opening week. The NBA schedule was released Wednesday, all 1,230 games that are set between October 18 and April 9 taking place in four countries with Mexico and France playing host to regular-season contests along with the US and Canada.
NBA

