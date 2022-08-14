Tech issues apart, Thirsty Ears Festival serves up a wide range of music in relaxed, al fresco setting

Welcome home to Vine Place! Completed in 2020, Vine Place Apartments bring new luxurious residences to one of Chicago's most desirable suburbs - Park Ridge, Illinois. Plentiful amenities include heated indoor parking, video-monitored security system, upgraded fitness center, and a beautifully landscaped yard. Choose from multiple unique two and three bedroom apartments to fit your lifestyle. The spacious homes boast open concepts with high-end finishes including designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, stunning master suites, in-unit full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies. Vine Place Apartments are located a short distance from downtown Park Ridge, which provides a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment choices. From condominium-quality finishes to smart home features, at Vine Place Apartments you'll enjoy modern amenities and upgraded finishes designed to enhance your modern lifestyle. All 22 units feature a private balcony, high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, soft-close white Shaker-style cabinets, quartz counters with kitchen peninsulas, walk-in showers, large custom closets and in-unit, full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include an elevator, heated indoor garage, fob-access entrances with intercoms, security camera surveillance, package receiving room, fitness center, secure storage lockers, and indoor bicycle storage. Vine Place is a pet-friendly building with a dog-washing station.

PARK RIDGE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO