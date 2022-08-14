Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Young Women names local winners
Forty-three young women from Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties, competed in the annual Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday. Jayce Vinson, of Red Bay High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Franklin County. Sarah Morgan, a Colbert County resident and student at Russellville High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Colbert County.
waynecountynews.net
A Look Back: Collinwood Chemical Plant, Circa Early 1900s (by the late Mrs. Eva Burns Smith Luttrell)
Early in 1913, the Superior Lumber and Tie Company purchased several acres of forest land around the area where Collinwood is now located. W.W. Collins was a Superintendent of the operations for the company and it seems was a man of great energy. He hurriedly set up the company’s sawmills and started a plan toward building a town. He named the town Collinwood – “Collin” for him, and “wood” because of the great wood industry. At this time the Collinwood Land Company was formed by the businessmen of the town along with the companies. They purchased the land from Mr. J. E. Wilburn for $12,000.00. They hired an engineer, a Mr. Edward Lull, to lay out the town. They sub-divided a portion of the land into town lots and laid off and located a number of streets and alleys.
41st Annual Depot Days rolls into Hartselle this fall
The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.
Franklin County Times
Watermelon Festival lights up Russellville this weekend
Plenty of sweet juicy fun is headed to Russellville Aug. 19-20 for the 41st installment of the widely-loved yearly Franklin County Watermelon Festival – right here in the Watermelon Capital of Alabama. From arts and crafts and watermelon contests to a car and truck show, food vendors, children’s activities,...
Former Alabama softball player pleads for return of grandmother’s stolen wedding ring
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Danae Hays decided to give her grandmother a call Monday night to check up on her. The two have always been extremely close and have grown closer in some ways since her grandfather’s death some nine years ago. Danae called it a “special bond.” “Since I was a kid, my grandmother […]
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County farmer wins excellence award
Joshua Melson of Morgan County won the Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture contest Aug. 6. At the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting in Montgomery. In December, Melson will receive a zero turn Grasshopper Lawnmower, sponsored by Corteva agriscience. He will also represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023. During the competition, participants showcase agriculture’s role in their lives and present solutions to major hurdles facing agriculture. The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham. Melson, left, is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Dutton ready to lead Lawrence County's resurgence
MOULTON — For nine months, Wyatt Dutton has had to live with a bitter taste in his mouth.
WAFF
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
Hartselle Enquirer
Two join the Falkville Police Department
Officer James Ashley and Officer Brandon Knutson graduated from the police academy July 28. They are full-time police officers serving the Town of Falkville. Both officers have prior military service in the United States Marine Corps.
Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held
Updated 8/17/22 CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event. Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and...
franklinfreepress.net
Gregory, 'Funniest Man in America,' coming to Russellville's Roxy September 9th
James Gregory wore many hats before he launched into comedy in 1982. The legendary comedian, known as the “Funniest Man in America,” Gregory worked at a small country grocery store when he was 12. He went on to work for the United States Department of Defense, the United States Postal Service and he was in sales for more than a decade.
Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident
One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road.
WAFF
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
Hartselle Enquirer
41st Depot Days festival one month away
The 41st annual Depot Days festival will return to downtown Hartselle this year with additional events and festivities. The community-wide celebration will kick off Sept. 11 and will continue throughout the week, culminating with the festival Saturday. Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce president Missy Evans said she believes this year's...
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes' body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Motorcycle rider killed in Franklin County crash
A Vina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Franklin County. Cpl. Reginal King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened at about 10:55 a.m. on Franklin County 88, about 10 miles east of Red Bay. Brandon S. George, 39, died when the...
franklinfreepress.net
Five days and counting...Watermelon Festival set for Friday & Saturday
When country husband and wife duo Thompson Square take the stage Saturday night, maybe Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Director Cassie Medley can take a seat, relax and enjoy the music. Maybe... Medley, her staff and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors put in hundreds (thousands?) of...
franklinfreepress.net
New season brings leadership opportunities for Belgreen volleyball team
Susie Tverberg is looking to build back the Belgreen Bulldogs volleyball team after losing three seniors from last year's 14-14 team. Gone are Kaley Chandler, Nora Castillo and Madison Vandiver, so the Bulldogs will need new leadership on the court to match or surpass last year's 1A North Regional appearance.
Vina man killed in motorcycle crash
A man from Vina was killed on Monday morning in a motorcycle crash.
franklinfreepress.net
Public hearing on landfill expansion application set for September 22nd
The Franklin County Commission has set the date for a public hearing to receive citizen input on Franklin County Land Management's application to modify its permit to collect municipal solid waste. The public hearing will be Thursday, September 22, from 5-9 p.m., at the A.W. Todd Centre in downtown Russellville.
