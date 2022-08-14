ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Crypto Markets Dip on Release of Fed Minutes

Crypto markets dipped today after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its July meeting in which the agency said it would continue to hike interest rates in order to tame inflation. Bitcoin’s price dropped 0.9% in the hour following the Fed’s announcement, and was down 2.4% for the day. Ethereum...
STOCKS
blockchain.news

Institutional Investors Regain Confidence towards Crypto while Retail Investors Remain Hesitant: Analysis

Analysis suggests institutional investors have an increasingly optimistic stance on the cryptocurrency ecosystem, while retail investors are still hesitant to return to the market. Previously, BlackRock, the world's largest investment management firm, partnered with Coinbase to offer cryptocurrency trading services to its institutional clients. A few days later, the company...
RETAIL
blockchain.news

Enthusiasm to Sell in the Crypto Market Subsided amid Prices Stabilize

The urge to sell in the cryptocurrency market has dwindled based on the surge of leading coins, according to on-chain insight provider Santiment. “Crypto traders' enthusiasm to sell has quickly subsided, especially as Bitcoin jumped back over $25k and Ethereum over $2k this weekend. Ideally, bulls will actually want FUD to stay high, as prices historically flourish when there is doubt.”
STOCKS
forkast.news

Coinhako crypto exchange sees Asia expansion opportunity as rivals stumble

Singapore’s Coinhako cryptocurrency exchange, one of a handful to have a full license to operate under the city state’s stringent rules, said it’s planning to expand in Asia over the next year, even amid a slump in crypto prices and trading volumes that has seen other exchanges pull back or shut down.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cathie Wood Explains Why ARK Invest Sold off Its Coinbase Shares Last Month

Veteran hedge fund manager Cathie Wood is revealing why her firm, ARK Invest, sold shares of US-based crypto exchange Coinbase last month. An update on a website tracking the holdings of ARKW, ARK Invest’s innovation-focused fund, reveals that the investment firm offloaded approximately 174,611 shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) on July 26th.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It

Coinbase stock has been a wild mover, with the recent SEC warning and Cathie Wood’s share sale. Though the firm faces huge upside potential in a continuation of Bitcoin’s recent bounce, the risks should not go ignored. Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an...
STOCKS
SlashGear

What The Winklevoss Twins Think About The Future Of Crypto

If you've ever watched the 2010 movie "The Social Network" about the origins of the social media company Facebook, you might recall the storyline involving Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. These identical twin brothers sued Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 alleging that he stole their idea to create a social networking website and used it to create Facebook when they were undergrads at Harvard University. They ended up settling with him in court and received $65 million.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Brazil brokerage giant with 3.6M clients launches BTC and ETH trading

Brazilian brokerage giant XP Inc has officially launched its crypto trading platform XTAGE in Brazil, bringing a potential 3.6 million users to the crypto markets. The news was broke in a Monday post by the Nasdaq Exchange Twitter account, noting that XP had rung the exchange’s “Opening Bell” to celebrate the launch of the XTAGE digital assets trading platform.
MARKETS
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Crypto Weekly Outflows Touches $17m, Ending Six Consecutive Weeks Inflow: CoinShares

Outflows from crypto investment products reached $17 million in the week ended Aug. 12, according to digital asset management firm Coinshares, ending a six-week run of inflows for the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin (BTC) accounted for the lion’s share of these outflows with $21 million, driving a 2-week streak of outflows...
