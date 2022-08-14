Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
NBC Sports
Flyers re-sign depth center who will look to join his brother in push for spot
With a new deal, Jackson Cates will officially join his younger brother Noah Cates in vying for playing time on the Flyers. The club re-signed the older Cates to a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract Monday. He'll be a restricted free agent again when his deal expires next summer. Cates, who...
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
Yardbarker
Devils Need a Healthy Hamilton for the 2022-23 Season
Dougie Hamilton was the New Jersey Devils’ marquee free-agent signing last summer. His first season in New Jersey got off to a strong start, but injuries began to mount and took their toll on the then-28-year-old defenseman after he broke his jaw in a game against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 2. Not only did he miss weeks recovering from that injury, but he also dealt with a broken toe that nagged him through the rest of 2021-22.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Great Farm System Growing Even Stronger
Ken Holland has done a very good job drafting since becoming general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. He has managed to keep all of the team’s first-round picks, but hit on many later ones to build up a strong farm system. Some areas are stronger than others, but the future in Edmonton looks very bright and could start to be a good problem to have sooner rather than later. Let’s dive into the three areas of the Oilers’ farm system and who is graduating.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
NHL
Gaucher has potential to supply Ducks with needed size, strength
IRVINE, Calif. -- Nathan Gaucher should eventually give the Anaheim Ducks a bit more of the size and toughness they feel they are lacking. Anaheim selected Gaucher in the first round (No. 22) of the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7, and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract July 28.
Yardbarker
Islanders to Announce Signing of Nazem Kadri This Week
According to hockey insider and long-time media hockey icon John Shannon, Nazem Kadri should be signing with the New York Islanders soon. Shannon is reporting that he’s hearing a deal is close and while he couldn’t confirm when it would be announced, it sounds like everyone is simply waiting for the other shoe to drop which is potentially the movement of some money off the Islanders’ roster. Something could be announced in the next few days.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS TO GIFT PRESEASON ATTENDEES A BUST OF BRUCE CASSIDY AND IT IS HILARIOUS
As a promo to sell preseason tickets, the Vegas Golden Knights are giving away busts of newly hired head coach Bruce Cassidy as a giveaway:. Not only is the concept really funny because they just fired and hired another set of head coaches, but the bust is eerily similar to the long meme-ified rendition of football star Christiano Ronaldo:
Yardbarker
Predicting the Sabres’ Defense Pairs for the 2022-23 Season
While the Buffalo Sabres did not make any huge changes to their roster this offseason, their defense core will have a different look this year. Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power played in some games last season but will now be with the team full time. They also brought in Ilya Lyubushkin to provide a heavy and tenacious presence on the blue line. They have done a great job of investing into their defense core and this season they are finally going to see some major returns on their investments. But how exactly will they choose to deploy these talented players? We already have some indication of pairs they could turn to based on last season, but the way they have structured this blue line gives them options to layer strong duos throughout their lineup.
NHL
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
NBA Announces Addition of Rivals Week to 2022-23 Schedule
The league added several interesting layers to this year's schedule.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Dennis Eckersley rips into Pirates over 'pathetic' roster
The Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Tuesday night, and Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley was not impressed with what he saw from the opposition. With Boston out to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the Hall of Famer took the chance to rip the Pirates for their poor roster construction.
