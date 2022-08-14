ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas

For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded

If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
Devils Need a Healthy Hamilton for the 2022-23 Season

Dougie Hamilton was the New Jersey Devils’ marquee free-agent signing last summer. His first season in New Jersey got off to a strong start, but injuries began to mount and took their toll on the then-28-year-old defenseman after he broke his jaw in a game against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 2. Not only did he miss weeks recovering from that injury, but he also dealt with a broken toe that nagged him through the rest of 2021-22.
Boston, MA
Oilers’ Great Farm System Growing Even Stronger

Ken Holland has done a very good job drafting since becoming general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. He has managed to keep all of the team’s first-round picks, but hit on many later ones to build up a strong farm system. Some areas are stronger than others, but the future in Edmonton looks very bright and could start to be a good problem to have sooner rather than later. Let’s dive into the three areas of the Oilers’ farm system and who is graduating.
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects

While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
Gaucher has potential to supply Ducks with needed size, strength

IRVINE, Calif. -- Nathan Gaucher should eventually give the Anaheim Ducks a bit more of the size and toughness they feel they are lacking. Anaheim selected Gaucher in the first round (No. 22) of the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7, and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract July 28.
Islanders to Announce Signing of Nazem Kadri This Week

According to hockey insider and long-time media hockey icon John Shannon, Nazem Kadri should be signing with the New York Islanders soon. Shannon is reporting that he’s hearing a deal is close and while he couldn’t confirm when it would be announced, it sounds like everyone is simply waiting for the other shoe to drop which is potentially the movement of some money off the Islanders’ roster. Something could be announced in the next few days.
Predicting the Sabres’ Defense Pairs for the 2022-23 Season

While the Buffalo Sabres did not make any huge changes to their roster this offseason, their defense core will have a different look this year. Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power played in some games last season but will now be with the team full time. They also brought in Ilya Lyubushkin to provide a heavy and tenacious presence on the blue line. They have done a great job of investing into their defense core and this season they are finally going to see some major returns on their investments. But how exactly will they choose to deploy these talented players? We already have some indication of pairs they could turn to based on last season, but the way they have structured this blue line gives them options to layer strong duos throughout their lineup.
Dennis Eckersley rips into Pirates over 'pathetic' roster

The Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Tuesday night, and Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley was not impressed with what he saw from the opposition. With Boston out to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the Hall of Famer took the chance to rip the Pirates for their poor roster construction.
