Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Christ Church Greenwich Invites You to a Noche Cubana Party
Join the fun for a fiesta fabulosa. Christ Church will host a Noche Cubana celebration on Friday, September 23, 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm in the Outdoor Tent at Tomes-Higgins House, 216 East Putnam Ave. All are welcome. $75 per person Tickets on sale NOW: christchurchgreenwich.org. Wear your favorite...
betheladvocate.com
HELP FIND LOUIE: $5000 Reward to Find Dog Missing for 26 days; Dogs ‘are the gate keepers to our soul, our protectors’
Report by Paula Antolini, August 16, 2022, 11:59AM EDT. A beloved family dog went missing from Shelton, CT, on July 21 and the owner, Jason Petrini, is of course devastated and is stopping at nothing to bring him home, vowing to search for the dog forever. “I’m not giving up,”...
Friend of Bridgeport accident victim: 'He was like a brother to me.'
Friends and loved ones say they are stunned by the death of a Bridgeport man in a car wreck Monday in Trumbull.
longisland.com
Toast Port Jefferson Closes Doors, Reopening in Port Jeff Station
On Sunday, Toast in Port Jefferson closed its doors for the last time in the village. Opened 20 years ago, Toast has been the go-to breakfast spot for so many visitors and locals, a funky place with great food to match at 242 East Main Street. “It was bittersweet to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
In Photos: Greenwich’s Temple Sholom holds Shabbat at Greenwich Point
GREENWICH — Temple Sholom held Shabbat on the Sound at Greenwich Point on Friday. The event started with a Young Family Shabbat for kids and then a Musical Shabbat for all ages afterwards.
greenwichfreepress.com
Leo “Bucky” Creamer, 88
Leo Christopher Creamer (Bucky), a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away on August 13 at the age of 88. Bucky was born on September 26, 1933 in Greenwich. He is the last surviving child of Leo and Cecilia (Masterson) Creamer, predeceased by six brothers (James, John, William, Robert, Peter, Frank) and three sisters (Alice, Mary, Jean).
Popular New Rochelle Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location
A popular Venezuelan restaurant known for its outrageous arepas has added a new location in the Hudson Valley. Arepa Mania, long a Westchester County favorite on North Avenue in New Rochelle, has added another location in the city on Division Street, according to the owners. A visit to the new...
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
12 of the Hudson Valley’s Most Gorgeous Fall Wedding Venues
Planning on getting married in the fall? We found some amazing places to have your wedding. If you are recently engaged, congratulations, and welcome to the fun part of getting married...LOL!. The Wedding Planning... If you and your fiance have decided that you are going to hold your wedding reception...
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
cottagesgardens.com
Cali Meets Connecticut at a Unique Waterfront Home in Norwalk Listed for $2.8M
Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but there are still properties ripe for picking before school starts. Sitting between SoNo and the coastal enclave of Rowayton, CT, a gorgeous home perhaps more fitting on a Bay Area cliffside than the Connecticut coastline, listed last month asking $2.795 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
greenwichfreepress.com
Soap in Pickwick Plaza Fountain Creates Mound of Suds
Greenwich Police Lt Martin O’Reilly said an incident involving soap in the fountain at Pickwick Plaza was reported to Greenwich Police on Monday Aug 15. O’Reilly said the incident occurred sometime in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday. On Monday around 10:00am, as passers by stopped take...
First responders rescue girl in unicorn raft who was swept out in Long Island Sound
A girl was rescued after her inflatable unicorn raft was swept out into the Long Island Sound in Fairfield, police say.
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers
No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
Comments / 0