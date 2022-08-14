Read full article on original website
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
Alabama Football: Against Bama what Steve Sarkisian could, should and must do
The Texas Longhorns football program faces a reality check against Alabama Football in Austin. On top of already being a decided underdog, recent injuries have moved the Longhorns from a long shot to pull off an upset – to no shot. A short list of the difficulties facing Sarkisian...
Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens
According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
Mackensie Alexander signs with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have signed CB Mackensie Alexander. (Miami Dolphins) Alexander has started 25 of a possible 84 games and amassed 201 tackles, 32 passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, and three interceptions throughout his six years in the NFL. The former Clemson Tiger spent his first four seasons with the Vikings before joining the Bears in 2020 and returning to Minnesota in 2021. Alexander adds depth to the Dolphins' CB room that desperately needed it after losing Trill Williams (ACL) for the season.
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
Deshaun Watson negotiating settlement with NFL
The NFL and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are "actively negotiating a settlement on his discipline" and could reach an agreement soon, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. (Cleveland.com) Fantasy Impact:. Although negotiations are gaining steam between the two parties, Cabot notes that the NFL has not reached out to...
Jose Altuve goes yard in loss to White Sox
It was Altuve's 20th dinger of the season. Altuve is not having the monster year that he did last year, but that's mostly because of bad luck. He's on pace to almost hit 30 home runs and is hitting .280, numbers that would match last season. But the 32-year-old infielder has only driven in 42 runs and scored 67, numbers far below what he did in 2021.
Dawson Deaton suffers torn ACL in practice Monday
An MRI has confirmed Browns center Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL during Monday’s practice, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) The Browns' center position has taken a massive hit during training camp so far. Deaton’s injury comes just days after fellow center Nick Harris suffered a knee injury in Friday’s preseason opener that will likely end his season. For now, it looks like the team will turn to Ethan Pocic as their starter with Hijalte Froholdt first up on the second unit.
Christian Watson activated off PUP list Sunday
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday and participated in individual drills after missing the start of training camp following offseason knee surgery. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Watson, who was selected with the 34th...
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
Courtland Sutton emerging as Russell Wilson’s go-to receiver in camp
Russell Wilson has shown throughout training camp how likes to spread the ball around the field and exploit matchups. He has also shown, on plays where he is under pressure or has to have a completion, a propensity for looking to Courtland Sutton. Tim Patrick’s season-ending knee injury has opened up even more targets, especially red zone looks, for Sutton and teammate Jerry Jeudy and with Wilson’s trust in Sutton, he should find the end zone more this season than ever before. Sutton and the Broncos also have the easiest strength of schedule against wide receivers this season, providing even more fantasy potential. Sutton’s biggest fantasy ceiling cap throughout his career has been poor quarterback play and that is no longer a concern with Russell Wilson in town so the sky is the limit for the 26-year-old SMU product in 2022.
Jeremiah Hall waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived FB/TE Jeremiah Hall ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline. (New York Giants) All 32 NFL teams are required to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players Tuesday, and Hall along with two other Giants have fallen victim. Hall being waived comes as a surprise as he was the team's only fullback and had been getting plenty of first-team reps throughout training camp. The undrafted rookie could likely wind up on the Giants' practice squad if he isn't signed by another franchise before the regular season kicks off.
Ken Walker III dealing with a hernia injury
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated that Ken Walker III did not practice Tuesday and is dealing with a hernia issue. Carroll added “We’ve just got to make sure that he’s OK by the opener.” (Brady Henderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Walker III figures to split...
Rashaad Penny (groin) returns to practice
Penny has been dealing with a groin injury that has left him sidelined for a little while, but it appears it is finally getting better and he has returned to practice. The injury shouldn't be worrisome for fantasy managers, unless he reaggravates it, which could indicate it being a lingering issue. For fantasy purposes, every day that he practices and Ken Walker (hernia) doesn't is more assurance for Penny's role this year.
Nate Becker claimed off waivers by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have claimed TE Nate Becker off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. (Field Yates on Twitter) Becker spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Bills' practice squad before being released prior to the start of the 2021 season. The former undrafted free agent out of Miami University of Ohio was only elevated to the active roster for one game over his two years with the Bills. Becker recently joined the Panthers and was waived just three days after signing with the team. The young tight end is yet to record an NFL stat, but will look to compete for a spot on the Packers roster.
Michael Harris II homers on Sunday
Harris II walloped a 111.2 mph home run 419 ft. to deep left in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game 1-1. He's hitting well recently, going 8-for-22 (.363) with two home runs, five RBI, seven runs and a stolen base over his last six games and continues to produce at the bottom of the order for the Braves this season. Overall he is hitting an excellent .293/.331/.512 with 12 home runs, 38 RBI and 13 stolen bases through 69 games.
Report: LSU quarterback Myles Brennan walking away, narrowing options for starting job
Following reports from LSU practice that quarterback Myles Brennan was not at fall camp practice on Monday, a new report claims the senior is walking away from football. Brennan was in a three-way competition for the starting job in Baton Rouge, battling against Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier. Louisiana radio...
Darrell Henderson Jr. not practicing due to soft tissue injury
The announcement came in conjunction with the news that Cam Akers is also dealing with a soft tissue injury. Henderson played 12 games last season in Akers' absence, rushing 149 times for 688 yards and five touchdowns. Jake Funk and rookie Kyren Williams line up in the depth chart behind them. Of the two, Williams is the preferred back in fantasy, though nothing should be decided based on this announcement.
Demarcus Robinson released by Raiders
Robinson has been competing for a roster spot for Las Vegas all off-season, but he wasn't able to beat out Keelan Cole or Mack Hollins. The veteran finds himself back out on the open market, and there doesn't seem to be any obvious suitors at the current moment. He may find himself on a roster that needs depth receivers later in the year, but nothing appears imminent for Robinson.
Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed reasons) misses practice Tuesday
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was present but did not participate in practice on Tuesday according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s David Furones. (David Furones on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jaylen Waddle was reportedly at practice in his jersey but did not take part. However, he was spotted catching...
