Russell Wilson has shown throughout training camp how likes to spread the ball around the field and exploit matchups. He has also shown, on plays where he is under pressure or has to have a completion, a propensity for looking to Courtland Sutton. Tim Patrick’s season-ending knee injury has opened up even more targets, especially red zone looks, for Sutton and teammate Jerry Jeudy and with Wilson’s trust in Sutton, he should find the end zone more this season than ever before. Sutton and the Broncos also have the easiest strength of schedule against wide receivers this season, providing even more fantasy potential. Sutton’s biggest fantasy ceiling cap throughout his career has been poor quarterback play and that is no longer a concern with Russell Wilson in town so the sky is the limit for the 26-year-old SMU product in 2022.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO