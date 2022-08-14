Read full article on original website
Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
fox10phoenix.com
Victim uses Amazon Alexa to call 911 after apparent armed intruder breaks into Tempe apartment
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe apartment break-in turned into a shooting on Aug. 15, the police department said, and he used an unusual method to reach 911 for help. The incident happened near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and that's where they found a victim who was shot in the leg – he's going to be OK.
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect
A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Man caught peeping into woman's window in Surprise
Surprise Police arrested a man they say was caught peeping into windows in an apartment complex near 141st Avenue and Grand Avenue. Police took him into custody after a woman called 911 to report him, and say the woman's boyfriend chased after him and held him until officers arrived.
AZFamily
Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents say the man who allegedly strangled a woman to death had stolen an SUV the week before the deadly incident. Joshua Bagley, 41, was arrested back in May after someone called Phoenix police about a person on a city bus who was not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. These new documents state that Bagley had been stopped the week before while driving a stolen purple Cadillac SUV that someone had taken from a car hauler.
KOLD-TV
Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death and also taking his tablet. Police initially responded to a man found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection on Friday morning, but court documents say that officers were called out to the Extension and University Drive after someone reported a stabbing as well. Paramedics arrived to find the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Jose Feliciano who had “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso in the middle of the intersection. Officers found the suspect nearby, identified as Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, just south of the crime scene with blood on his clothes and hands while also carrying a tablet.
AZFamily
App alerts woman her husband was in motorcycle crash in Apache Junction
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
AZFamily
New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
AZFamily
Convicted felon accused of carjacking, shooting at West Valley shopping center
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have released the name of the suspect who reportedly carjacked and shot a man outside a West Valley shopping center. It happened on Aug. 8 at the Peoria Crossing shopping center at 91st and Northern avenues near the Loop 101. According to a...
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
fox10phoenix.com
150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Chandler drug bust, DPS says
CHANDLER, Ariz. - More than 30 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized in Chandler during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 10. The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect connected to the 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, about 150,000 of them, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard. 30-year-old...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Neighbor steps in as man stomps 63-year-old to death after running him over, AZ cops say
First, Emmanuel Reynoso Avila heard someone honking their horn outside his home in Mesa, Arizona. Next came the sound of squealing tires. When he looked out his window, the 20-year-old saw his neighbor “fly through the air” after being rammed by a speeding vehicle, Avila told KNXV. The...
AZFamily
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. Those two men were thrown out of the vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
5 Phoenix serial killers and serial shooting investigations
Police are continuing their search for the person responsible for a series of deadly shootings, but this is not the first time Valley residents have had to be on high alert.
Arizona teens sentenced for murders in 2020 crime spree
Two Valley teens were sentenced to 38 years in prison Friday for a 2020 crime spree that lasted months and included at least two murders.
Maricopa County had a ‘record’ number of homicides over the weekend
PHOENIX — A “record” number of murder cases are being investigated in Maricopa County after a violent weekend led to the killings of six people, according to the county's top prosecutor. Two people were killed in Mesa on Friday in separate incidents. Another two were stabbed to...
AZFamily
911 calls released in unsolved Benjamin Anderson homicide case when body was found
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a homicide case that’s riddled with mystery — the disappearance and death of Phoenix man Benjamin Anderson on New Year’s Eve. His body was found burned in the desert off I-17, and his car was found burned in a parking lot shortly after. Now we’re hearing the 911 calls and details from when his body was found for the first time.
KOLD-TV
Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases
This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
