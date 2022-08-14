ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect

A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Man caught peeping into woman's window in Surprise

Surprise Police arrested a man they say was caught peeping into windows in an apartment complex near 141st Avenue and Grand Avenue. Police took him into custody after a woman called 911 to report him, and say the woman's boyfriend chased after him and held him until officers arrived.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents say the man who allegedly strangled a woman to death had stolen an SUV the week before the deadly incident. Joshua Bagley, 41, was arrested back in May after someone called Phoenix police about a person on a city bus who was not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. These new documents state that Bagley had been stopped the week before while driving a stolen purple Cadillac SUV that someone had taken from a car hauler.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death and also taking his tablet. Police initially responded to a man found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection on Friday morning, but court documents say that officers were called out to the Extension and University Drive after someone reported a stabbing as well. Paramedics arrived to find the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Jose Feliciano who had “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso in the middle of the intersection. Officers found the suspect nearby, identified as Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, just south of the crime scene with blood on his clothes and hands while also carrying a tablet.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Chandler drug bust, DPS says

CHANDLER, Ariz. - More than 30 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized in Chandler during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 10. The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect connected to the 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, about 150,000 of them, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard. 30-year-old...
CHANDLER, AZ
Public Safety
AZFamily

Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. Those two men were thrown out of the vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

911 calls released in unsolved Benjamin Anderson homicide case when body was found

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a homicide case that’s riddled with mystery — the disappearance and death of Phoenix man Benjamin Anderson on New Year’s Eve. His body was found burned in the desert off I-17, and his car was found burned in a parking lot shortly after. Now we’re hearing the 911 calls and details from when his body was found for the first time.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases

This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
PHOENIX, AZ

