KOLD-TV
3 people arrested for fighting with officers during a school lockdown in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people are in custody after a confrontation with officers as an El Mirage elementary school was on lockdown for reports of an armed man trying to get inside the building. Investigators say they were identified as 22-year-old Vincent Raul Castaneda, 22-year-old Jonathan Vincent Davis and 48-year-old Darlene Gonzales.
KOLD-TV
Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
KOLD-TV
Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death and also taking his tablet. Police initially responded to a man found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection on Friday morning, but court documents say that officers were called out to the Extension and University Drive after someone reported a stabbing as well. Paramedics arrived to find the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Jose Feliciano who had “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso in the middle of the intersection. Officers found the suspect nearby, identified as Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, just south of the crime scene with blood on his clothes and hands while also carrying a tablet.
KOLD-TV
Man charged with making threat to Maricopa County election official’s cell phone
WASHINGTON, D.C. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal prosecutors say a Missouri man has been indicted after he left a voicemail with a threat to a Maricopa County election official’s personal cell phone. The Department of Justice says Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, Missouri, is charged with one count of...
KOLD-TV
Sun City woman billed $1,700 to deliver a $500 patio set
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --Lori Ankrom recently downsized to a Sun City condo, and one of the first things she wanted to do was bring the inside out by buying new patio furniture. “We wanted to use that as another room,” Lori told On Your Side as she pointed to her front patio. “The patio would be a room where we could hang out, read and drink coffee.”
KOLD-TV
OSHA fines Chandler-area event facility operator for safety failures after employee’s death
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined the operators of Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse, an East Valley event center that operates on the Gila River Indian Reservation, A federal investigation says that the death of a Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse employee could have been prevented.
KOLD-TV
Ceremony held in Phoenix in honor of National Navajo Code Talkers Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday marks National Navajo Code Talkers Day, which pays homage to those who played a key role in American history. In honor of the historic day, a special ceremony was held in Phoenix for those who served as code talkers during World War II. Veteran Thomas...
KOLD-TV
‘Sniffspot’ offers Arizona homeowners’ backyards to pet owners
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As many Arizonans find ways to cut back on spending amid record inflation, others are trying to find creative ways to bring in money. Side hustles often mean being a ride-share driver, or delivering food, but a new service called Sniffspot allows people to rent out their backyard to other people’s dogs. It operates like an Airbnb. Users look up their area to see how many hosts are available. Homeowners can then rent out someone’s backyard by the hour. In the Phoenix area, there are about 50 hosts charging about $15 bucks an hour per dog.
KOLD-TV
Hamilton High considers appeal after football team placed on probation following recruiting violation
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hamilton High School is responding after its football team was placed on probation after a recruiting violation. The Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon, stating that the team was placed on probation after a reported recruiting violation. Sources say Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message to a player at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen in late June. The player had been named MVP at a high school big man event. Prior to Monday’s announcement, Hamilton had suspended Dougherty for the first three games of the season.
