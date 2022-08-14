ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

1 dead, 17 hurt in Pennsylvania crash; suspect’s mother also killed

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justin Glowacki, Madonna Mantione
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KP7cp_0hHAK7QZ00

BERWICK, Pa. ( WBRE/WYOU )— One person was killed and another 17 people injured when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar ; the man police say was the driver was later arrested in the killing of a woman nearby.

State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old man from Nescopeck, with killing two people and sending 17 others to the hospital with injuries on Saturday.

State Trooper Anthony Petroski said 18 people were hit by a vehicle while gathered at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick at a fundraiser for the families of the 10 people who died in a house fire earlier this month. According to Petroski, the crash left one person dead and sent 17 people to the hospital.

Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja

Petroski could not confirm whether the crash into the crowd of people was intentional, but did say troopers would release information as it is available.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDVT7_0hHAK7QZ00
    Scene in Berwick (WBRE/WYOU)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTfWp_0hHAK7QZ00
    Scene in Berwick (WBRE/WYOU)

Shortly after the crash, Pennsylvania State Police said they received a call for a male that was physically assaulting a female. Upon arriving on the scene, troopers found the woman had been killed. Reyes was taken into custody by police.

The Luzerne County Coroner said the victim of the homicide was Rosa D. Reyes, 56, the suspect’s mother. The coroner said she died after being struck by a car and assaulted multiple times with a hammer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPKI9_0hHAK7QZ00
    Crews on scene in Nescopeck Borough
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lxoil_0hHAK7QZ00
    Crews on scene in Nescopeck Borough

Investigators say her son faces two open counts of criminal homicide. He has been denied bail and is being held in the Columbia County Correctional Facility.

Reporters got a first look at Reyes at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. When asked if he had any comment on the situation he responded, “Sorry, I’m sorry.”

Petroski told reporters at a midnight news conference that Sura Reyes was not currently a suspect in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

“This is a complete tragedy in a community where there’s already been tragedy,” Petroski said. “We are going to do our job to the best of our abilities to conduct a thorough investigation not only for the families but the community members. They’re already hurting.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLJAu_0hHAK7QZ00
    (WBRE/WYOU Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18C8WX_0hHAK7QZ00
    (WBRE/WYOU Photo)

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, a representative from the hospital provided an update on 15 of the 17 patients being treated for injuries in the crash. Eight were still in the hospital, five of them in critical condition.

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese said the person pronounced dead at the scene of the crash was a 50-year-old woman. The identity of the woman was being held until her family could be notified.

The Intoxicology Department bar, where the crash happened, announced they will be closed until further notice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Teen dies in crash, four others sent to hospital

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Forty Fort police seek man in theft of lobsters

FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
FORTY FORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nescopeck, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berwick, PA
Crime & Safety
Columbia County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Berwick, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Columbia County, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

SUV rolls onto its side in Milton

South Front Street in Milton was blocked for about 15 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, after an accident left both lanes temporarily blocked. Two vehicles were involved, however one was not badly damaged. The other one, as seen in the photos, had rolled onto it's left side. One person sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Warrior Run ambulance.
MILTON, PA
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy