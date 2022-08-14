Read full article on original website
6 French tourists on plane that crashed into Lake Powell, killing 2 and injuring 5
A small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot, authorities said Tuesday. Kane County Sheriff's officials in Utah said witnesses reported seeing the plane out of Page crash into Lake Powell...
More skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as water levels hit historic lows
Another set of skeletal remains were discovered this week at Lake Mead, the enormous and once-abundant reservoir at the border of Nevada and Arizona where water levels have plummeted amid an ongoing drought in the western U.S. Authorities responded to a new report of human skeletal remains found in a...
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV
A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
Stunning video shows massive tornado-like waterspout off Florida coast
Impressive video footage captured one of several dramatic waterspouts that loomed over coastal waters in northwest Florida on Tuesday morning, as thunder and lightning storms briefly rocked the area. One particular clip that caught the attention of social media users first surfaced on Instagram around 7 a.m. local time, and...
Some districts using emergency substitutes who don't need teacher certifications
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools across the commonwealth are not only experiencing a teacher shortage but also a need for substitute teachers. While many are working to recruit substitutes, some are turning to bringing in emergency certified substitute teachers. According to the state Department of Education, if a person does...
Feds charge ex-congressman TJ Cox with 28 counts for alleged fraud schemes
Washington — Former Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, is facing more than two dozen federal charges stemming from what federal prosecutors said were multiple fraud schemes and campaign contribution fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. A 28-count indictment against Cox, who served one term, was unsealed in...
Liz Cheney's primary loss highlights state of Republican party
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is looking ahead to her political future after losing her primary to challenger Harriet Hageman by a wide margin. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Jackson, Wyoming, and CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto breaks down the numbers from Cheney's race, as well as primaries in Alaska.
