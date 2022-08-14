ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV

A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
Liz Cheney's primary loss highlights state of Republican party

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is looking ahead to her political future after losing her primary to challenger Harriet Hageman by a wide margin. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Jackson, Wyoming, and CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto breaks down the numbers from Cheney's race, as well as primaries in Alaska.
WYOMING STATE

