FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WXII 12
Danville: Drive-by shooting suspect in custody, officers say
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police have arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting. Xzavion Issaih, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday night on charges of malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Issaih is accused of firing shots from a SUV at a group of people...
Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Gunshot victim walked to another street to call for help, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man reports being shot and then walking to another street to call for help on Tuesday. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting on East 23rd Street after 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man who had been shot. The victim reported that he was...
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after one shot and killed in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for calls of shots fired. Officers located a male victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body according to officers. The victim was pronounced dead by first...
WXII 12
Rockingham rape suspect turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — UPDATE: Wanted person Fredrick Donnell Dalton has turned himself in, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The 50-year-old was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center on the charge of 2nd Degree Forcible Rape under a $150,000 secured bond. Watch more of today's headlines from...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man arrested, police seize $500,000 in drugs, money, weapons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly $500,000 worth of drugs, money and guns were seized from one individual, police announced Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) received information about possible drug trafficking and weapon offenses...
WDBJ7.com
Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
Have you seen this man? Silver alert issued for 24-year-old Burlington man
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a 24-year-old missing man. A silver alert was issued Tuesday for Bobby Clyde Scruggs. Police said Scruggs may be suffering from a cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Hyde Street wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, black basketball shorts,...
No, there is no serial killer ‘hunting’ in Reidsville; police debunk hoax Facebook post
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A local law enforcement agency is exposing a hoax that’s making the rounds on Facebook. Reidsville Police Department posted on Facebook about a post alleging the MO of a supposed serial killer. “There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Reidsville, my friend was almost taken by him,” […]
Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders. The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road. “In reality, it’s […]
Police investigating hit and run after Thomasville man struck, dragged by minivan; ‘had a guy basically try and kill me’
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man was hit by a minivan while on his bike and dragged for several feet. Thomasville police say the hit and run happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 9 near the intersection of Liberty Drive and Tower Road, southeast of downtown Thomaville. They’re still searching for the person in […]
Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, Triad law enforcement warns
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
Armed robbery at Tobacco Vape store on Holly Hill Ln. in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police said the call came in on Saturday around 8:30 that night. Investigators said Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer, 30, robbed Tobacco Vape on Holly Hill Lane at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed about of money and merchandise. Police said there was an employee in there...
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Sheriff responds to inmate’s mother’s claims after two detention officers hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false. According to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby...
WXII 12
Forsyth County serial killer Facebook post deemed bogus, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is debunking a post that is circulating on social media. The Facebook post claims there is a "serial killer" in Winston-Salem that abducts women. It also describes how the person allegedly hits women's vehicles to get them to pull over...
‘Did the right thing’: Greensboro man saved by teen stepson during medical emergency
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old jumped into action to save his stepfather’s life when seconds mattered most. John Salmon had a medical emergency at his home in Greensboro on Monday. He’s no stranger to emergencies after spending two decades as a firefighter in Guilford County. This time he was in need of help from his wife […]
WXII 12
Wake County: $100,000 reward for information in deputy's death
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered for information in a deputy's death, according to an announcement on Monday. Click the video player above to watch recent coverage of this shooting. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was found fatally shot on the evening of Aug 11.
3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
NC man found hiding in attic, charged in series of vehicle thefts
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing charges relating to a series of vehicle thefts in several counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On July 18, deputies came to Caraway Mountain Road in Asheboro after getting a report about two stolen vehicles — a dump truck and a box […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
