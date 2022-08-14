ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

WXII 12

Danville: Drive-by shooting suspect in custody, officers say

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police have arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting. Xzavion Issaih, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday night on charges of malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Issaih is accused of firing shots from a SUV at a group of people...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting.  Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Homicide investigation underway after one shot and killed in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for calls of shots fired. Officers located a male victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body according to officers. The victim was pronounced dead by first...
DANVILLE, VA
Reidsville, NC
Crime & Safety
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Reidsville, NC
City
Burlington, NC
WXII 12

Rockingham rape suspect turns himself in

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — UPDATE: Wanted person Fredrick Donnell Dalton has turned himself in, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The 50-year-old was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center on the charge of 2nd Degree Forcible Rape under a $150,000 secured bond. Watch more of today's headlines from...
WDBJ7.com

Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders.  The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road.  “In reality, it’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Wake County: $100,000 reward for information in deputy's death

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered for information in a deputy's death, according to an announcement on Monday. Click the video player above to watch recent coverage of this shooting. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was found fatally shot on the evening of Aug 11.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

