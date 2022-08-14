Read full article on original website
Dodgers Postgame: Craig Kimbrel Falters; LA Loses to Brewers in Extra Innings
The Dodgers played their eighth extra-inning game this season. Unfortunately, for the sixth time in those eight games, they came out on the losing end, losing to the Brewers, 5-4, in 11 innings. With the zombie runner on second base to start the top of the tenth, the Dodgers were...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Chris Taylor Makes Game-Saving Catch For Dodgers, But Craig Kimbrel Blows Save Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit more home runs than the Milwaukee Brewers, but Craig Kimbrel blew a save opportunity in their 5-3 loss in 11 innings. The win was the Brewers’ first against the Dodgers in six meetings. A single by Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman’s double gave the...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will rest at home after Luis Urias was moved to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 78 batted balls this season, Brosseau has accounted for a...
Murti: Yankees had been mulling Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial call-ups for 'several days'
The Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial call-ups may seem drastic, but Aaron Boone says the Yankees have been discussing the move for several days.
FOX Sports
Braves call up RHP Tarnok, INF Goins before game vs Mets
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves juggled their roster before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets, calling up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok and selecting infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster,. Tarnok gives the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Crawford's walk-off homer saves Junis' gem
SAN FRANCISCO -- Down to their last strike, the Giants found a way to keep climbing back into the playoff picture. Thairo Estrada tripled off the right field wall with two outs in the ninth and Brandon Crawford followed with a two-run shot over the center field wall, giving the Giants a 2-1 walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park.
Yankees place closer Clay Holmes on 15-day IL with back spasms
The Yankees placed closer Clay Holmes on the 15-day injured list due to back spasms as one of a series of transactions. Miguel Andujar and Tim Locastro were optioned to Triple-A, while Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera were all called up from Triple-A. (Florial and Cabrera’s promotions were reported earlier Wednesday.)
FOX Sports
Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis. Christian...
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez is being replaced at third base by Jake Lamb versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 487 plate appearances this season, Suarez has a .226 batting average with a .749 OPS, 19 home...
