The love for the late Olivia Newton-John is undeniable as amazing tributes keep pouring in one week after her death. During a Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, August 17, lead singer Chris Martin joined forces with iconic “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia to sing a rousing rendition of “Summer Nights” from the movie Grease, which catapulted Olivia to fame back in 1978. Watch below!

MUSIC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO