Olivia Newton-John Honored By Coldplay With Gorgeous ‘Summer Night’s Rendition On Tour

The love for the late Olivia Newton-John is undeniable as amazing tributes keep pouring in one week after her death. During a Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, August 17, lead singer Chris Martin joined forces with iconic “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia to sing a rousing rendition of “Summer Nights” from the movie Grease, which catapulted Olivia to fame back in 1978. Watch below!
Female DJ hopes to get more women performing in Jersey

A Jersey DJ put on a female-led drum and bass event to "create a foundation for females in the music scene". Laetitia Green, 21, known by her DJ name of Ana Crusis, hosted Awaken the Empress to provide a platform for female talent in the island. A BBC study found...
