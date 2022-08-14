ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Monday night in the West Englewood. The 22-year-old was getting out of her car around 10 p.m. when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the in shoulder in the 6500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said. She was transported...
newyorkbeacon.com

‘I Had to. He Was Going to Shoot Us’: New Video of 2018 Chicago Police Shooting Shows Cops Lied About Legally Armed Black Man Pulling Gun on Them

Previously unreleased videos of the 2018 killing of a beloved Chicago barber show police discussions right after the fatal shooting that contradict the facts depicted in footage of the incident. Harith Augustus, 37, was shot five times by Chicago Police Officer Dillan Halley on July 14, 2018, after a confrontation...
fox32chicago.com

Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'

CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
