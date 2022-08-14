Read full article on original website
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Katie Holmes Wears a Cute Oversized Jumpsuit While Out With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten
Katie Holmes has perfected the casual date look. The Alone Together actress was seen on a day out yesterday with her boyfriend, musician and producer Bobby Wooten III, in NYC's Washington Square Park. The couple were all smiles as they walked hand in hand through the park, with Holmes making a compelling case for an oversized jumpsuit as date wear.
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
Tiffany Trump Holds Court in Skinny Jeans at NY Yankees Baseball Game With Mom Marla Maples & Fiance Michael Boulos
Tiffany Trump went casual to attend a New York Yankees baseball game on Tuesday night on the team’s home turf. While out with fiancé Michael Boulos and her mother, Marla Maples, Trump was snapped in a group selfie on Maples’ Instagram Stories. For the occasion, the socialite wore a simple white top and blue skinny jeans. Completing her outfit was a gold bangle bracelet and ring, as well as a navy “NY” Yankees logo baseball cap — which Maples and the rest of their group also wore. “Game on!!” Maples captioned the selfie, tagging Trump and Boulos as well. Though Trump’s footwear was...
Ciara Poses With Pride in Hot Pink Tank Top With Midi Skirt & Strappy Heels for Her LRC Store Opening With Russell Wilson in Denver
Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated a new store opening in style. The “Level Up” singer posted to her Instagram with some shots from the opening night of her store LR&C. The store, owned with her husband Russell Wilson, opened its third location, with the latest near Denver. To the event, Ciara wore a matching knit set from her brand, Lita By Ciara. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Her hot pink crop tank matched perfectly with the knit midi skirt with a slit and black button detailing. Both pieces can be found on...
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Leopard Crop Top & Matching Sheer Pants For Italy Performance: Watch
Jennifer Lopez is back on stage! The singer, 53, took the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday, July 30. As always, the singer rocked a sexy ensemble, consisting of a leopard striped crop top, matching fitted pants and cape as she delivered a slew of hits for the screaming crowd. She hit every move as she performed a dance version of “If You Had My Love,” in one clip, that appeared to be cut with the ’90s dance hit, “What Is Love?” She later appeared to strip down to just a sparkly sheer look as she sang her hit “Dance Again.”
Jennifer Hudson Throws Pitch in an Unexpected Chic Twist on Baseball Uniforms at Red Sox Game
Jennifer Hudson brought style to the mound when she threw the ceremonial first pitch Friday for the Boston Red Sox on their home turf. Hudson wore a fitted royal blue maxi length dress as the base for her baseball outfit. The ruched-style garment had an exposed black zipper on the back side, running halfway to her mid-thigh. On top of the dress, the songstress wore a short-sleeve Nike Red Sox jersey customized with her nickname “JHUD” and the number 17 on her back. Hudson kept the jersey tied at the front and cropped in a way that matched the shape of her maxi...
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Katie Holmes Wears Coordinating Date Looks with Boyfriend Bobby Wooten
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have gotten to the "casually coordinating looks" stage of their romance. The Alone Together actress and the Grammy-nominated musician were spotted on another evening out in NYC last night, in outfits that included similar shades of green. In the pics, the Dawson's Creek alum wears a black collared shirt with a cropped hem and rolled-up sleeves, paired with slate green trousers, a layered black ribbon belt, and casual sneakers.
Jennifer Lopez Reps the Rainbow in Colorful Tie Dye Sweats & Neon Nikes
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez headed to the dance studio yesterday in Los Angeles in a casual, comfy style with a colorful twist. After embarking on a fairytale honeymoon in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck and her family, Lopez got back to work. In favor of something more cozy, Lopez donned a sweat set completely doused in a rainbow tie dye pattern. She had on a sweatshirt with an oversized quality and long sleeves. The sweatpants matching sweatpants were also oversized with wide legs that tapered off and came to a tight close at the performer’s ankles....
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Katie Holmes & Her Boyfriend Stepped Out In Matching Outfits
The revival of long-forgotten fashion trends such as low-rise jeans, tiny T-shirts, and colored sunglasses might have made you skeptical for their audacious nature. However, there are some more practical trends that have made their way back into the fashion vernacular. Take the return of the cargo pant as a prime example: The style — worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid — is so easy to wear. The latest to hop on this particular bandwagon is Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, whose matching outfits employed the aforementioned style. The duo wore nearly identical cargo pants as temperatures dropped in New York City over the weekend.
Julianne Hough Elevates Striking Cutout Mom Jeans With Denim Bustier & Pointy Pumps for ‘POTUS’ Arrival
Julianne Hough is bringing double denim back. The dancer was spotted on Sunday in New York walking to the final performance of Broadway’s “POTUS” in a true blue look. Her denim outfit featured a sweetheart bustier top tucked in a pair of high-waisted jeans that had cutouts at the ankles and beneath the heels to create an asymmetrical effect. Her top and baggy pants complemented her black pointed pumps, which continued the look’s darker appearance. Hough accessorized with a classic Saint Laurent handbag, crafted from black puffy leather. Her Loulou style featured gold chain straps and a flap silhouette, accompanied by an oversized tote...
Ryan Reynolds Slips on Classic Sneakers & Checkered Shirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Click here to read the full article. Ryan Reynolds embodied crisp and easygoing off-duty style while in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While leaving the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Reynolds was spotted wearing a pair of khaki pants with a white T-shirt. Layered atop the “Deadpool” actor’s wardrobe basics was a long-sleeved collared shirt with a cream and coral checked pattern, which included rolled-up sleeves. The relaxed outfit was complete with blue floral socks, as well as sunglasses and a stack of beaded bracelets — plus Reynolds’ Apple Watch. When it came to shoes, Reynolds opted for a classic pair of high-top sneakers....
Katie Holmes Revives Baggy ’90s Skater Pants With ‘Dad Shoes’ With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III on Day Date
Katie Holmes kept it comfy and casual while grabbing a bite to eat alongside her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III in New York City on Sunday. Photographed in a new season A.P.C. intarsia-knit jumper, Holmes had her ribbed knit sleeves rolled up for the summer stroll. The sweatshirt is from the menswear collection and proves to be a fluid statement piece. Intarsia is a technique that involves knitting different colors to create patterns that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. From the crewneck down to the chest region, a soft red hue merges into beige, which then goes to a tan color. Both...
Selena Gomez Rocks Little Black Dress & Glasses For Night Out At Nobu: Photos
Selena Gomez is always making a style statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she went to dinner at Nobu Malibu with some friends. The 30-year-old put her toned legs on display when she rocked a black turtleneck mini dress with a slit on the front, styled with an oversized cropped jacket, glasses, and booties.
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Jennifer Lawrence Created a Cozy Travel Outfit Out of Gray Joggers and These Retro-Style White Sneakers
Sometimes traveling on an airplane can be equated to feeling like you're sitting in an ice box, and that's why cozy sweatpants, comfy shoes, and long-sleeve shirts are a must. Earlier this week, Jennifer Lawrence arrived at New York City's JFK airport in style — and her relaxed look is everything you need to stay comfortable while flying.
