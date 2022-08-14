Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Related
Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off in First Minor League Rehab Game
Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is on his way back to LA soon.
fantasypros.com
Joey Votto will undergo season-ending surgery on Friday
Joey Votto will undergo surgery to repair a rotator cuff tear on Friday ending his 2022 season as reported by Cincinnati Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale. (Bobby Nightengale on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Votto will finish the 2022 campaign slashing .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 31 runs scored, and...
Dodgers News: Recently Acquired Infield Prospect Claimed off Waivers by Braves
File this under mostly less than important news, but the Dodgers lost infield prospect Rylan Bannon to the Braves after Atlanta claimed the prospect off the waiver wire. The Dodgers recently had claimed Bannon off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, less than a week after claiming him, LA designated him for assignment needing a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Tony Wolters.
fantasypros.com
Mackensie Alexander signs with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have signed CB Mackensie Alexander. (Miami Dolphins) Alexander has started 25 of a possible 84 games and amassed 201 tackles, 32 passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, and three interceptions throughout his six years in the NFL. The former Clemson Tiger spent his first four seasons with the Vikings before joining the Bears in 2020 and returning to Minnesota in 2021. Alexander adds depth to the Dolphins' CB room that desperately needed it after losing Trill Williams (ACL) for the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Jakob Junis cruises through seven innings Tuesday versus Diamondbacks
Jakob Junis did not factor into the decision after allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven in seven innings of Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks. After struggling his last two outings against powerhouse offenses in the Dodgers and the Padres, Junis dominated Arizona on Tuesday. In fact, the 29-year-old set a season-high in innings pitched in a game while also striking out at least seven for the second time this year. The righthander now holds a respectable 3.53 ERA and a WHIP of 1.14 through 71 1/3 innings in 2022. He may have a bit more trouble in his next start, as he will take the mound at Coors Field on Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Benintendi triples, collects two hits in loss Tuesday
Benintendi was responsible for the only Yankee run of the night, tripling and scoring on an error. Benintendi has hit safely in seven of the last nine games, going 10-for-32 (.313) with four doubles, a triple, three RBI, six runs scored, and a stolen base in that span, and finally looks comfortable in pinstripes. Benny is slashing .304/.378/.389 on the season with three home runs, 44 RBI, 48 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 404 at-bats.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Dustin May finishes rehab, expected to start Saturday
Dustin May (elbow) completed his final rehab start Sunday, throwing 70 pitches. He threw 5 innings, gave up 1 hit, 1 walk, and struck out 10. He is expected to return to the Dodgers rotation Saturday against the Marlins. (MiLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. May hit 99 MPH as well and looked...
fantasypros.com
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Jason Adam converts sixth save of 2022
Rays reliever Jason Adam struck out both batters he faced in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 31-year-old needed just eight pitches (seven strikes) in order to achieve the save. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Baltimore by a score of 4-1. Fantasy Impact:. Adam owns a 1.19...
fantasypros.com
Christian Watson activated off PUP list Sunday
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday and participated in individual drills after missing the start of training camp following offseason knee surgery. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Watson, who was selected with the 34th...
fantasypros.com
8 Running Backs Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)
While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Austin Barnes Activated, Tony Wolters Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Austin Barnes from the family emergency list and designated Tony Wolters for assignment prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes had been on leave for three days due to an unspecified reason. MLB’s family emergency list requires a player to be away...
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, will miss game Thursday
Lock has been gaining the favor of Seattle's coaches lately, earning himself some first-team reps after a good first preseason game. His momentum will now be hindered, however, as he is sidelined for the near future because of COVID-19. It's unclear exactly when he'll be back, but fantasy managers should continue to monitor the QB competition in Seattle to see who wins the starting spot.
fantasypros.com
Jeremiah Hall waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived FB/TE Jeremiah Hall ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline. (New York Giants) All 32 NFL teams are required to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players Tuesday, and Hall along with two other Giants have fallen victim. Hall being waived comes as a surprise as he was the team's only fullback and had been getting plenty of first-team reps throughout training camp. The undrafted rookie could likely wind up on the Giants' practice squad if he isn't signed by another franchise before the regular season kicks off.
fantasypros.com
Darqueze Dennard released by 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released CB Darqueze Dennard. (San Francisco 49ers) Dennard being released comes as a surprise move as the 49ers had the ninth-year pro listed as the starting nickel corner on their initial depth chart last week. San Francisco rookie Samuel Womack III, who led all NFL defenders with two interceptions during Week 1 of the preseason, now likely shifts into the starting role. Dennard has totaled 313 tackles, 27 passes defended, and four interceptions throughout his career. With injuries being an omnipresent risk for NFL teams, the 2014 first-round pick will likely find a new home sooner rather than later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Ken Walker III dealing with a hernia injury
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated that Ken Walker III did not practice Tuesday and is dealing with a hernia issue. Carroll added “We’ve just got to make sure that he’s OK by the opener.” (Brady Henderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Walker III figures to split...
fantasypros.com
Joejuan Williams (shoulder) out for the season
Williams was the Patriot’s third-round pick (45th overall) in the 2019 draft but has started just one game over his first three seasons. The lose of Williams will not have a huge impact on New England’s defense that begins the season ranked DST6. Williams was entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and will become a free agent next March. This injury likely ends his time in New England and his lack of career results puts the Vanderbilt-product’s NFL future in jeopardy as well.
fantasypros.com
4 Late-Round Wide Receivers to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are late-round draft picks our analysts are targeting in their 2022 fantasy football drafts. You can find all of the players they are targeting and avoiding through the links below, which are included in our full 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit. Players to Target & Avoid. Matthew Freedman: (Target...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
Comments / 0