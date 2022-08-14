Jakob Junis did not factor into the decision after allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven in seven innings of Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks. After struggling his last two outings against powerhouse offenses in the Dodgers and the Padres, Junis dominated Arizona on Tuesday. In fact, the 29-year-old set a season-high in innings pitched in a game while also striking out at least seven for the second time this year. The righthander now holds a respectable 3.53 ERA and a WHIP of 1.14 through 71 1/3 innings in 2022. He may have a bit more trouble in his next start, as he will take the mound at Coors Field on Sunday.

