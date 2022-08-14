Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
WBTV
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
CBS 46
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
secretatlanta.co
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
discoveratlanta.com
Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta
Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
fox5atlanta.com
Stars talk metro Atlanta-lensed 'Secret Headquarters'
The cast of "Secret Headquarters" joins in to talk filming in Atlanta and more. Paul Milliken takes you on a secret mission to talk with the cast of new Paramount+ action-comedy "Secret Headquarters," filmed right in the city of Atlanta. The cast talks the experience of filming in city and what to look forward to in the film.
Atlanta black radio stations come together again for Black Radio United For The Vote
ATLANTA – After the success of the 2020 program, several of Atlanta’s Black Radio stations have teamed up once again with the common goals of voter education and mobilization in advance of the November 2022 election. In 2020, Atlanta made national news regarding voter suppression during the past...
atlantafi.com
Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location
Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
atlantafi.com
Piedmont Park Arts Festival Is This Weekend In Atlanta
The Piedmont Park Arts Festival takes place this weekend in Midtown Atlanta. It’s one of the city’s top festivals for a reason. They’ll be arts and crafts, food and more on site. The festival is free and brought to us by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend
Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Sued For $150K Over Atlanta Concert Amid RICO Incarceration
Atlanta, GA – Young Thug has been sued for $150,000 over an Atlanta concert that was set to take place this summer, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The rapper (real name Jeffery Williams) reportedly agreed to perform a “Young Thug and Friends” show at State Farm Arena on June 18, but due to his incarceration, was unable to deliver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Mariah Carey's Atlanta-area home targeted by burglars
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Grammy-winning musician Mariah Carey was the target of burglars at her metro Atlanta home last month. Carey’s home was broken into on July 27 while she was out of town, the Sandy Springs Police Department says. Carey had just return to the United States after visiting Italy. She was at her home in the Hamptons at the time, according to her social media.
atlantafi.com
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
atlantafi.com
Now Serving Atlanta: Capital Tacos
There’s a new taco joint in town and it’s a good one: Capital Tacos is offering pickup and delivery orders in Atlanta. The eatery specializes in a Tex-Mex cuisine, which they take seriously. Here is what it says on the restaurant’s website: “Every item on our menu is...
CBS 46
MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
luxury-houses.net
Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Bham Now
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
newyorkbeacon.com
Atlanta’s Image As Black Mecca Challenged by Facts of Infamous 1906 Race Massacre | VIDEOs
*ATLANTA — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been taught about the...
Comments / 0