ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantafi.com

Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them

Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
ATLANTA, GA
WBTV

Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretatlanta.co

6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views

There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
City
Blairsville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
discoveratlanta.com

Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta

Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stars talk metro Atlanta-lensed 'Secret Headquarters'

The cast of "Secret Headquarters" joins in to talk filming in Atlanta and more. Paul Milliken takes you on a secret mission to talk with the cast of new Paramount+ action-comedy "Secret Headquarters," filmed right in the city of Atlanta. The cast talks the experience of filming in city and what to look forward to in the film.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location

Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Metro Atlanta#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Arts Festival#Art Center#Illuminarium#Fox#Bbq#Somerset Terrace Ne#Wonderland
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

Piedmont Park Arts Festival Is This Weekend In Atlanta

The Piedmont Park Arts Festival takes place this weekend in Midtown Atlanta. It’s one of the city’s top festivals for a reason. They’ll be arts and crafts, food and more on site. The festival is free and brought to us by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend

Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Sued For $150K Over Atlanta Concert Amid RICO Incarceration

Atlanta, GA – Young Thug has been sued for $150,000 over an Atlanta concert that was set to take place this summer, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The rapper (real name Jeffery Williams) reportedly agreed to perform a “Young Thug and Friends” show at State Farm Arena on June 18, but due to his incarceration, was unable to deliver.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
fox5atlanta.com

Mariah Carey's Atlanta-area home targeted by burglars

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Grammy-winning musician Mariah Carey was the target of burglars at her metro Atlanta home last month. Carey’s home was broken into on July 27 while she was out of town, the Sandy Springs Police Department says. Carey had just return to the United States after visiting Italy. She was at her home in the Hamptons at the time, according to her social media.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta

Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Now Serving Atlanta: Capital Tacos

There’s a new taco joint in town and it’s a good one: Capital Tacos is offering pickup and delivery orders in Atlanta. The eatery specializes in a Tex-Mex cuisine, which they take seriously. Here is what it says on the restaurant’s website: “Every item on our menu is...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Bham Now

Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?

Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSB Radio

Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street

ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy