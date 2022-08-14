Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.

