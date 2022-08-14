Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburntigers.com
Summer star: Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez leads Team USA
AUBURN, Ala. – Thirty-four pitchers – the stars of their college teams and conferences – tried out this summer for the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in Cary, North Carolina, knowing fewer than half of them would make the cut. Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez earned his Team...
auburntigers.com
Auburn women's basketball announces 2022-23 schedule
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn will play its most regular-season home games in two decades as the 2022-23 Tigers' women's basketball schedule was announced Wednesday. The Tigers will play a total of 17 regular-season home games at Neville Arena – nine in non-conference and eight SEC contests – the most since the 2002-03 season. In fact, every non-conference contest this season with the exception of a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Las Vegas will be played at home.
auburntigers.com
A new Tank: Bigsby embarks on junior season with 'different vibe'
AUBURN, Ala. – It was week three of the shortened COVID season in 2020. Auburn was hosting Arkansas in a division clash. Early in the second quarter, freshman Tank Bigsby looked like he was stopped for a short gain. But he broke away from two tacklers, bounced it outside, shed a third tackler and picked up 17 yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn specialist reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Auburn expects kicker Anders Carlson to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after he suffered an ACL injury late last season. That means there’s not expected to be much work for other kickers on the Tigers’ roster this fall. On Tuesday, it was reported that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Gus Malzahn hosts dance battle between UCF coaches and Travis Williams crushes it
Gus Malzahn and current Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin run things very differently. While Harsin can be seen flashing his metaphorical guns in the weight room and running laps with his guys, Malzahn likes to keep things a bit lighter. On Monday night, Malzahn shared a video on his...
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football opens practice facility doors to Tuskegee during construction
With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being put down at Tuskegee’s game field. The two schools are just 20 miles from each other, and Auburn administration said it was a “no-brainer” to...
Opelika banking on physical play, tradition in move up to Class 7A
Since taking over as head coach of the Opelika Bulldogs, longtime assistant coach Erik Speakman has amassed a record of 36-14 in four seasons. He’s also recorded an impressive 23-1 record in region games, something for which he gives full credit to his players. “Well, first, any coach that...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares why he has a positive outlook for Auburn
Auburn is a team that several have predicted to have a down year with some concerns across the roster, especially at quarterback with the ongoing competition between TJ Finley and Zach Calzada. But ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t counting the Tigers out to exceed these lowly expectations. “The prelude...
WTVM
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
WLTX.com
Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecitymenus.com
Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation
Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: I-85 shootings in Auburn and Troup County may be linked to another shooting, near Montgomery
One northbound lane of I-85 is now clear to allow motorists to pass the crime scene between mile marker 56 and 57 in Auburn, where a motorist was shot around 6:15 a.m, according to the Auburn Police Department. At the scene, there is a canopy over a vehicle blocking part...
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
WTVM
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
Opelika-Auburn News
Breaking: Wreck on I-85 near Cusseta causing northbound traffic to back up toward Opelika
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back toward Opelika. If you're heading to Atlanta right now from the Auburn-Opelika area, you should take a detour such as U.S. Highway 29 before you get on I-85.
WTVM
Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge coming to city’s civic center in fall
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Columbus Airport to create a state-of-the-art lounge experience for guests. Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge will be located inside the civic center next to the arena floor. The premier lounge will allow arena guests to enjoy an exclusive experience while attending events.
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
Comments / 0