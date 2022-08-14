ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

Summer star: Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez leads Team USA

AUBURN, Ala. – Thirty-four pitchers – the stars of their college teams and conferences – tried out this summer for the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in Cary, North Carolina, knowing fewer than half of them would make the cut. Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez earned his Team...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn women's basketball announces 2022-23 schedule

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn will play its most regular-season home games in two decades as the 2022-23 Tigers' women's basketball schedule was announced Wednesday. The Tigers will play a total of 17 regular-season home games at Neville Arena – nine in non-conference and eight SEC contests – the most since the 2002-03 season. In fact, every non-conference contest this season with the exception of a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Las Vegas will be played at home.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

A new Tank: Bigsby embarks on junior season with 'different vibe'

AUBURN, Ala. – It was week three of the shortened COVID season in 2020. Auburn was hosting Arkansas in a division clash. Early in the second quarter, freshman Tank Bigsby looked like he was stopped for a short gain. But he broke away from two tacklers, bounced it outside, shed a third tackler and picked up 17 yards.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn specialist reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Auburn expects kicker Anders Carlson to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after he suffered an ACL injury late last season. That means there’s not expected to be much work for other kickers on the Tigers’ roster this fall. On Tuesday, it was reported that...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum shares why he has a positive outlook for Auburn

Auburn is a team that several have predicted to have a down year with some concerns across the roster, especially at quarterback with the ongoing competition between TJ Finley and Zach Calzada. But ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t counting the Tigers out to exceed these lowly expectations. “The prelude...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A vibrant addition to the culinary scene opened in Auburn. Hey Day Market at the Tony & Libba Ran Culinary Science at Auburn University (AU) is officially open for lunch. Students, family and friends gather at the multi-concept food hall on South College Street, where it’s...
AUBURN, AL
WLTX.com

Chic-fil-A to introduce new breakfast item at select locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chick-fil-A is introducing a new breakfast item at its Columbus stores next week. The fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches will start serving Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on Aug. 22. The restaurant said in a release the egg bites are baked in-house every morning and...
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation

Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
WEST POINT, GA
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge coming to city’s civic center in fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Columbus Airport to create a state-of-the-art lounge experience for guests. Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge will be located inside the civic center next to the arena floor. The premier lounge will allow arena guests to enjoy an exclusive experience while attending events.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

