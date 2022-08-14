Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Yardbarker
Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day
The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
Yardbarker
Steelers Insider Clarifies The QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to solidify their depth chart at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. The 2022 campaign will be the first that “Big Ben” won’t start after being the undisputed top play-caller for the squad for 18 seasons. Their candidates for selection include Mason Rudolph,...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Yardbarker
New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor getting more first-team reps in practice a hint to replacing Daniel Jones this fall?
Last winter, the New York Giants were linked in rumors with veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky due to his relationships with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll stemming from when all three were attached to the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky ultimately signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Giants later turned to journeyman Tyrod Taylor to serve as the backup behind 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the final phase of their three-way quarterback competition. After nearly a month-long battle, some has changed, and we're getting a real feel for what it'll look like in Week 1. For now, Mitch Trubisky remains the starter. The Steelers signed him with...
Yardbarker
Watch: Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins completely loses a New Orleans Saints DB for a nice catch
While drops have been a huge problem for the Packers early in training camp, there have been many big plays as well. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the frustration with his receivers but did not mention any of the veterans. The video below shows why. Sammy Watkins absolutely destroys the Saints defensive back.
Yardbarker
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he ruptured his appendix
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday that his appendix ruptured, leading to the urgent procedure on July 26. Burrow addressed the situation for the first time since undergoing the appendectomy, saying it was not the typical situation. "It wasn't normal appendicitis that you hear about," Burrow told reporters. "I...
Yardbarker
Watch: Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner in preparation for fight with Le'Veon Bell
There was a time when Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell were two of the best running backs in the NFL, and they were certainly high on most fantasy football draft boards. Peterson will be a Hall of Famer one day and Bell certainly made a name for himself during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut
After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett wins Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp Home Run Derby
It's hard to blame Tomlin for smiling, given that Pickett is coming off of an impressive NFL debut this preseason. The No. 20 pick from the 2022 NFL Draft completed 13 of 15 pass attempts with two touchdowns in last weekend's 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, which he hopes will catapult him up the Steelers' depth chart.
Yardbarker
Expectations for Freddy Tarnok
In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
Yardbarker
Bengals Insider Reveals What Is Next For Jessie Bates
Up to now, the Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates III continue to be at a stalemate. For now, Bates can remain in Cincinnati for one more season after being offered a franchise tag worth $12.9 million. But anything beyond 2022 remains bleak for both sides. The Bengals did offer...
Yardbarker
Lovie Smith responds to Davis Mills' 'shock the world' comments
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith routinely and repeatedly offered high praise for quarterback and 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills throughout the offseason months as many in the football community attempted to link the club with other options such as Jimmy Garoppolo. It appears Smith may have recently been...
Yardbarker
Details on Green Bay Packers outside linebacker suffering injury in practice
Today's Packers' joint practice with the New Orleans Saints fans included quite the scare as outside linebacker and defensive leader Rashan Gary entered the tunnel with training staff at his side. Rashan Gary’s injury occurred shortly after practice got underway. It seemed to occur after some contact. He was brought...
Yardbarker
The 49ers Are Dealing With Injuries To 2 Key Players
The San Francisco 49ers had a fairly auspicious start to their preseason schedule on Friday, as they defeated the Green Bay Packers, 28-21. The contest was notable for it being Trey Lance‘s first as the team’s full-time starter at quarterback, and he didn’t disappoint. But injuries are...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In
As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
Yardbarker
Two unknowns make a big impression at Packers camp
For the Green Bay Packers, this is the dawn of a new era. Gone are the days of 30-point games offensively and big chunk plays featuring Davante Adams. The offense now runs through Aaron Jones and a cast of unknown characters at wide receiver. However, when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense, it is hard to find many flaws.
Yardbarker
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial
Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
