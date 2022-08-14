ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day

The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Clarifies The QB Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to solidify their depth chart at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. The 2022 campaign will be the first that “Big Ben” won’t start after being the undisputed top play-caller for the squad for 18 seasons. Their candidates for selection include Mason Rudolph,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor getting more first-team reps in practice a hint to replacing Daniel Jones this fall?

Last winter, the New York Giants were linked in rumors with veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky due to his relationships with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll stemming from when all three were attached to the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky ultimately signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Giants later turned to journeyman Tyrod Taylor to serve as the backup behind 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the final phase of their three-way quarterback competition. After nearly a month-long battle, some has changed, and we're getting a real feel for what it'll look like in Week 1. For now, Mitch Trubisky remains the starter. The Steelers signed him with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he ruptured his appendix

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday that his appendix ruptured, leading to the urgent procedure on July 26. Burrow addressed the situation for the first time since undergoing the appendectomy, saying it was not the typical situation. "It wasn't normal appendicitis that you hear about," Burrow told reporters. "I...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#Rookies#American Football
Yardbarker

Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut

After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Expectations for Freddy Tarnok

In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bengals Insider Reveals What Is Next For Jessie Bates

Up to now, the Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates III continue to be at a stalemate. For now, Bates can remain in Cincinnati for one more season after being offered a franchise tag worth $12.9 million. But anything beyond 2022 remains bleak for both sides. The Bengals did offer...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Lovie Smith responds to Davis Mills' 'shock the world' comments

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith routinely and repeatedly offered high praise for quarterback and 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills throughout the offseason months as many in the football community attempted to link the club with other options such as Jimmy Garoppolo. It appears Smith may have recently been...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Details on Green Bay Packers outside linebacker suffering injury in practice

Today's Packers' joint practice with the New Orleans Saints fans included quite the scare as outside linebacker and defensive leader Rashan Gary entered the tunnel with training staff at his side. Rashan Gary’s injury occurred shortly after practice got underway. It seemed to occur after some contact. He was brought...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The 49ers Are Dealing With Injuries To 2 Key Players

The San Francisco 49ers had a fairly auspicious start to their preseason schedule on Friday, as they defeated the Green Bay Packers, 28-21. The contest was notable for it being Trey Lance‘s first as the team’s full-time starter at quarterback, and he didn’t disappoint. But injuries are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In

As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Two unknowns make a big impression at Packers camp

For the Green Bay Packers, this is the dawn of a new era. Gone are the days of 30-point games offensively and big chunk plays featuring Davante Adams. The offense now runs through Aaron Jones and a cast of unknown characters at wide receiver. However, when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense, it is hard to find many flaws.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial

Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy