Houston, TX

'This Week in Texas' focuses on voting rights and election integrity

By Tom Abrahams
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the second episode of This Week In Texas, ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams dives into voting legislation as we inch closer to Election Day in November.

Specifically, he's exploring an August ruling that invalidated part of the state's suite of election-related bills that passed during the last legislative session and subsequent special session.

You have likely heard of Senate Bill 1. It was the most publicly debated election bill.

But there were others too, including one called Senate Bill 1111, which specifically dealt with voter residency requirements and the use of Post Office Boxes for voter registration, and parts of it were struck down in federal court in early August.

In this episode, ABC13 speaks with SB 1111's primary author, State Senator Paul Bettencourt, the lawsuit's plaintiff, LULAC, and our panel of political insiders as we debate and explore election integrity versus voter suppression.



commonsense
2d ago

Real easy. Get yourself to a voting booth, prove you are legally able to vote and cast a ballot.

