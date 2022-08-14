ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

1 dead, 17 hurt in Pennsylvania crash; suspect’s mother also killed

By Justin Glowacki, Madonna Mantione, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY ( WBRE/WYOU )— One person was killed and another 17 people injured when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar ; the man police say was the driver was later arrested in the killing of a woman nearby.

State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old man from Nescopeck, with killing two people and sending 17 others to the hospital with injuries on Saturday.

State Trooper Anthony Petroski said 18 people were hit by a vehicle while gathered at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick at a fundraiser for the families of the 10 people who died in a house fire earlier this month. According to Petroski, the crash left one person dead and sent 17 people to the hospital.

Petroski could not confirm whether the crash into the crowd of people was intentional, but did say troopers would release information as it is available.

    Scene in Berwick (WBRE/WYOU)
    Scene in Berwick (WBRE/WYOU)

Shortly after the crash, Pennsylvania State Police said they received a call for a male that was physically assaulting a female. Upon arriving on the scene, troopers found the woman had been killed. Reyes was taken into custody by police.

Child dies following UTV crash near Hinton

The Luzerne County Coroner said the victim of the homicide was Rosa D. Reyes, 56, the suspect’s mother. The coroner said she died after being struck by a car and assaulted multiple times with a hammer.

    Crews on scene in Nescopeck Borough
    Crews on scene in Nescopeck Borough

Investigators say her son faces two open counts of criminal homicide. He has been denied bail and is being held in the Columbia County Correctional Facility.

Reporters got a first look at Reyes at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. When asked if he had any comment on the situation he responded, “Sorry, I’m sorry.”

Petroski told reporters at a midnight news conference that Sura Reyes was not currently a suspect in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

“This is a complete tragedy in a community where there’s already been tragedy,” Petroski said. “We are going to do our job to the best of our abilities to conduct a thorough investigation not only for the families but the community members. They’re already hurting.”

    (WBRE/WYOU Photo)
    (WBRE/WYOU Photo)

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, a representative from the hospital provided an update on 15 of the 17 patients being treated for injuries in the crash. Eight were still in the hospital, five of them in critical condition.

Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese said the person pronounced dead at the scene of the crash was a 50-year-old woman. The identity of the woman was being held until her family could be notified.

The Intoxicology Department bar, where the crash happened, announced they will be closed until further notice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman

Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
GILLETT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

One dead in Chestnuthill Twp. fire

State police in Hazleton said one person has died as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Police said one person died inside the home. According to reports...
EFFORT, PA
WBRE

Timeline of events in Berwick mass casualty incident according to police

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News has condensed the information we currently have confirmed regarding the mass casualty incident in Berwick and the homicide in Nescopeck. State troopers have taken Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes into custody for allegedly crashing his vehicle into 18 people in Berwick and killing his mother with a hammer in Nescopeck. Investigators […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash

WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

9-1-1 Caller Told Berks Police He Was Returning Fire — He Lied, Authorities Say

A 9-1-1 caller who told police he was returning fire when he shot at two men in a vehicle turned out to be the only gunman in the Berks County incident, authorities said. Zachary Thomas Harmon, 29, called police on July 29 saying two men that he knows pulled up to his 81 Poole Hill Road home and fired four of five shots from their car after an argument around 3:15 a.m., Douglass Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County

Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Times Leader

Forty Fort police seek man in theft of lobsters

FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
FORTY FORT, PA
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

