More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — More than 100 young adults took part in Rochester Police Department’s recruitment event on Sunday.

Many of the participants were with Rochester’s Workforce Development Program since the beginning of 2022 and they were all getting ready for the formal hiring process.

Officials from RPD’s recruitment team and the Workforce Development Unit said they are taking a holistic, long-term approach to finding and growing a diverse group of young residents who want to serve.

Wesley Hazle, a member of the Workforce Development Program, reflected on his perspective throughout the process and how he felt.

“Me, myself, I wasn’t the fastest, I wasn’t the strongest when I first started the group, but working out with these guys every single Sunday — even including during the week — I gained confidence in myself and I push myself to get better and better and that’s a huge thing so if you guys are willing to join just know that it’s going to be a lot of hard work and you will eventually get better,” Hazle said.

RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 19 — with the exam taking place on September 17.

