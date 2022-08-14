ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Burlesque festival returns to Asheville

“Burlesque is an expressive art form that at its very basic level encourages us to love ourselves,” says Queen April, performer and co-producer of Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival. The three-day gathering reconvenes for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at The Grey Eagle...
ASHEVILLE, NC
streetfoodblog.com

An Indian Restaurant’s Rise Mirrors Asheville’s

Think about if the Michelin Information have been to declare that France’s greatest restaurant was a bistro in Grenoble that serves American hotdogs and pretzels. Yeah, that’s how I reacted to the James Beard Basis’s announcement that Chai Pani, which serves Indian avenue meals in Asheville, North Carolina, was America’s most excellent restaurant.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Local winery to host Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022 this Saturday

TRYON––This Saturday, Mountain Brook Vineyards is hosting Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022, alongside Bryzen Promotions. Eventgoers will be able to spend the afternoon sipping on fine wine while listening to live jazz. Mountain Brook Vineyards, located at 731 Phillips Dairy Rd in the Green Creek area of Polk County, sits on 75 acres and is the perfect setting to enjoy great music and award-winning wine.
TRYON, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
WLOS.com

Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

80+ Vintage Games to Play at the Appalachian Pinball Museum in Hendersonville, NC

Have you visited the Appalachian Pinball Museum in Hendersonville, NC? You can play over 80 different historic pinball and arcade games. They have games vintage cames that cover arcade game history for the last 7 decades. Get a peek inside these machines and see how they work. Visiting the museum is totally free, and if you want to play the games pay $12 and play all day. Here’s everything you need to know to visit the Appalachian Pinball Museum!
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls near Franklin, NC (Highest & Most Beautiful)

North Carolina’s city of Franklin is nicknamed the “gem capital of the world” due to its rich history of mining precious gems. However, the area’s natural beauty provides various “gems” for adventure seekers and families. Home to the Great Smoky Mountain National Forest, Nantahala...
FRANKLIN, NC
Robin
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End

GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
GREENVILLE, SC
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Things To Do In Hendersonville NC You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Hendersonville North Carolina, you are in the right place! We have got you covered for all the best activities, from parks and trails to bars and restaurants and everything in between (like, museums!). Hendersonville NC has wonderfully wide streets...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Regional Airport feels nationwide delay, cancellation trends

When Tom McDonnell moved from Cleveland to the Asheville area in 2020, among the reasons he and his wife, Linda, chose to live in Fairview was its proximity to the Asheville Regional Airport. As vice president of member relations at Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services, Tom regularly flies across the eastern half of the U.S. But with airline delays and cancellations increasing throughout the country, he’s changed his approach.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
Facebook
my40.tv

Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Town of Duncan announces the passing of their mayor

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Duncan announced that Mayor Rog Rogers passed away in his home on Monday evening. The town announced Rogers’ passing via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. The town also shared his obituary and details regarding his funeral and visitation.
DUNCAN, SC
WSPA 7News

Zip Trip: History of ‘Dirty Dancing’ in Lake Lure

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) – It’s been 35 years since moviegoers started having the time of their lives. Dirty Dancing debuted in movie theaters on August 21, 1987, and much of the film was shot in Lake Lure. Western North Carolina was one of two locations used to create the “Kellerman’s Resort” for the movie set […]
LAKE LURE, NC
WYFF4.com

'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
GREENVILLE, SC

Community Policy