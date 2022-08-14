PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in the Upstate. The U.S. Humane Society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles will be transferred to rescues across the states. Hundreds have been seized already.

PACOLET, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO