ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Rescued beagles coming to the Upstate

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in the Upstate. The U.S. Humane Society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles will be transferred to rescues across the states. Hundreds have been seized already.
PACOLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Health
Hendersonville, NC
Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy