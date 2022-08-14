Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Burlesque festival returns to Asheville
“Burlesque is an expressive art form that at its very basic level encourages us to love ourselves,” says Queen April, performer and co-producer of Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival. The three-day gathering reconvenes for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at The Grey Eagle...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
FOX Carolina
How’s apple season going this year?
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Apple season is set for Labor Day weekend, but apple-picking season kicked off in Hendersonville a few weeks ago. Henderson County leads the state in apple production. And it continues to rank in the top 10 producers in the nation. Agriculture experts were predicting the...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
MCHP Ribbon Cutting of Burnsville Location
On Thursday, August 11th Mountain Community Health Partnership held the ribbon cutting for their office in Burnsville. The new office is located at 71 Blue Ridge Lane, near Smokey Ridge Health and Rehab off Hwy 197 South. Pictured left to right, Jon Ray, Jeff Whiston, Lynn Austin, Chuck Shelton, Santana Wright, Ralph Hise and Jordan Bailey.
FOX Carolina
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was introduced into a production line at one of the factories, according to the company.
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg, Germany Share Deep Connections Over the Years
While Spartanburg’s most significant tie to Germany – BMW Manufacturing Co.’s Plant Spartanburg – is well-known, the connections go much deeper, greatly benefiting our county’s economy over the decades. A connection from Spartanburg to Germany was built in the 1960s, when, in order to boost...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Hendersonville NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Hendersonville North Carolina, you are in the right place! We have got you covered for all the best activities, from parks and trails to bars and restaurants and everything in between (like, museums!). Hendersonville NC has wonderfully wide streets...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
4 Floating Obstacle Courses Over Water in Georgia and South Carolina
Need something different but also super fun to cool off during the summer and get out all your kids’ energy? Here are four floating obstacle courses in South Carolina and Georgia to do just that. Floating obstacle courses are one of my new favorite summer activities. Here’s why:
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
USGS: Earthquake rattles Western NC Saturday night
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Mitchell County, North Carolina between Bakersville and Spruce Pine late Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. Saturday about 4.3 miles north of Spruce Pine. The earthquake had a depth of about 4.1 miles. The area of […]
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls near Franklin, NC (Highest & Most Beautiful)
North Carolina’s city of Franklin is nicknamed the “gem capital of the world” due to its rich history of mining precious gems. However, the area’s natural beauty provides various “gems” for adventure seekers and families. Home to the Great Smoky Mountain National Forest, Nantahala...
Smoky Mountain News
‘We just held on’ : A year after historic flood, Cruso family is still rebuilding
Handing an old red bandana back and forth to wipe away the tears emerging from their eyes, Wendy and Chuck Rector sit in two plastic Adirondack chairs on what was once a pristine property — a dream home of sorts, truth be told. “People say to us, ‘Why don’t...
WYFF4.com
Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
