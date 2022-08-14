Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local winery to host Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022 this Saturday
TRYON––This Saturday, Mountain Brook Vineyards is hosting Mountain Brook Vineyards Jazz Fest 2022, alongside Bryzen Promotions. Eventgoers will be able to spend the afternoon sipping on fine wine while listening to live jazz. Mountain Brook Vineyards, located at 731 Phillips Dairy Rd in the Green Creek area of Polk County, sits on 75 acres and is the perfect setting to enjoy great music and award-winning wine.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Burlesque festival returns to Asheville
“Burlesque is an expressive art form that at its very basic level encourages us to love ourselves,” says Queen April, performer and co-producer of Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival. The three-day gathering reconvenes for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at The Grey Eagle...
wbhsbullseye.com
Introduction to Olivia Eberhardt
Olivia Eberhardt is a junior at West Boca High School. She is originally from Asheville, North Carolina, where she lived up until middle school. After moving to Florida, Olivia attended Bak Middle School of the Arts, where she was accepted into the dance program. Although she doesn’t dance anymore, she has found many new exciting hobbies. Olivia loves to go to the gym, which has led her to take an interest in weightlifting. She loves representing her school, and really makes an effort to show it. While already balancing her high level classes, she is also part of the school Weightlifting team, Key Club, Teens of Pink Ribbon, and was previously a part of Student Government, serving as last year’s Sophomore Class Secretary. On top of all this, she aspires to join the track team this year. Over the summer, Olivia took on a job at a warehouse for her dad’s company. She found out that she really loves working and is now looking for a new job to pursue this school year. Even with her super busy schedule, Olivia always makes sure to find time to spend with her friends and family. At home, she lives with her mom, dad, and two dogs Echo and Bean. Echo is a calm and sweet German Shepherd, and Bean is a crazy but cute Jack Russell. A fun fact about Olivia is that she is Polish, German, and Irish. She also has a half brother, Trevor, who is 35 years old.
my40.tv
Henderson County woman gets scholarship to resume college career at Mars Hill
MARS HILL, N.C. WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is getting a second chance at a college education. Charlotte Garcia dropped out several years ago when trying to balance school and growing responsibilities at home proved overwhelming. But now, thanks to Mars Hill University's College Completion scholarship competition, she...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
Zip Trip: History of ‘Dirty Dancing’ in Lake Lure
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) – It’s been 35 years since moviegoers started having the time of their lives. Dirty Dancing debuted in movie theaters on August 21, 1987, and much of the film was shot in Lake Lure. Western North Carolina was one of two locations used to create the “Kellerman’s Resort” for the movie set […]
FOX Carolina
Latest Update on Abandoned Puppy
Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!. First Alert Forecast: August 16. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Hendersonville NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Hendersonville North Carolina, you are in the right place! We have got you covered for all the best activities, from parks and trails to bars and restaurants and everything in between (like, museums!). Hendersonville NC has wonderfully wide streets...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls near Franklin, NC (Highest & Most Beautiful)
North Carolina’s city of Franklin is nicknamed the “gem capital of the world” due to its rich history of mining precious gems. However, the area’s natural beauty provides various “gems” for adventure seekers and families. Home to the Great Smoky Mountain National Forest, Nantahala...
WYFF4.com
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
FOX Carolina
Rescued beagles coming to the Upstate
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in the Upstate. The U.S. Humane Society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles will be transferred to rescues across the states. Hundreds have been seized already.
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
my40.tv
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
FOX Carolina
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A puppy who was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County now has a name - and will soon be ready to go to a forever home. “Coleman” is what Greenville County Animal Care and Greenville Humane Society named the 6-week-old black and tan shepherd and hound puppy that was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Willis Terrance Road.
greenvillejournal.com
Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville
Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
FOX Carolina
Armed, masked men rob 2, steal car in Asheville’s River Arts District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two people were robbed at gunpoint outside a business in the River Arts District over the weekend. Officers were called to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A man and a woman said...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Terrible Hotel Death In Maggie Valley, North Carolina (A Story Of Our Social Media Age) – Mike Swanson
Back in February, 2022, a sad death happened in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. A lady was found deceased in a hotel by a her husband. The couple actually owned the hotel and her death was celebrated by some on Facebook when they found out about it. The couple had an uneasy relationship with many in the community. It’s a story of our social media age and I talk about it in this video.
Comments / 0