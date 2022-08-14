Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
Erik Ten Hag Seriously Considering To Drop Harry Maguire For Manchester United vs Liverpool
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is said to be seriously considering the possibility of dropping club captain Harry Maguire against Liverpool on Monday night and will be tempted to look at starting Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane together.
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Soccer-Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man Utd future soon
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Manchester United Player Says Sir Alex Ferguson Should Return To Management
A former Manchester United title winner has spoken out about the current troubles of United and has made a very strong claim that United should have Sir Alex Ferguson back in the hot seat as club manager.
CBS Sports
Christian Pulisic-Manchester United transfer: Chelsea unwilling to loan USMNT star to competitor, per report
Manchester United are looking to acquire Chelsea's American winger Christian Pulisic, according to The Athletic. Newcastle, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also inquired, but a loan move to Old Trafford does not appear to be likely at this time. The Blues would not be willing to loan Pulisic to United,...
NFL・
Five legendary centre-backs who prove size isn’t everything and give 5ft 9in Lisandro Martinez hope at Man Utd
LISANDRO MARTINEZ caught the eye when he linked up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Not because the former Ajax defender cost £55million. But because Martinez, signed to play centre-back, stands at just 5ft 9in. Those who questioned the Argentine’s height watched gleefully as he was given the...
ESPN
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp short on strikers for Manchester United match
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left facing a striker crisis following a straight card for new signing Darwin Nunez in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, with fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota already missing through injury. Starting his first Premier League game since arriving from Benfica...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Matheus Nunes: Wolves agree club record £38m fee for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder
Wolves have agreed a club record €45m (£38m) fee with Sporting Lisbon for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes. Nunes, 23, has been on the radar of many leading clubs in Europe. Personal terms are still to be agreed but Wolves are hopeful of concluding what would be a major...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target
Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist. The English side has been in talks with the entourage of...
Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad
Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen. Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for...
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Manchester United exit route by Sporting
Sporting have offered Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the option of taking their former prodigy on a free transfer, at least clearing a way out for one of the summer's most contentious sagas.The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch, culminating in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Ronaldo's behaviour in that game formed part of the discussions the United staff had in the aftermath, as they attempt to work out how to navigate the team back to good form. There is increasing debate within the club over whether...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sheffield United v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(13th) Sheffield United v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are probably still in the post or at the ticket office. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game...
Liverpool want to sign 'fantastic' Premier League midfielder player who once dreamed of joining Man United
Liverpool are reportedly one of many clubs keen on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after his strong start to the 2022/23 season. The Reds are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 20-year-old according to 90min, but Manchester United - who he rejected to join Brighton in January 2021, maintain their strong interest this time around.
Everton and Bournemouth enter race for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Díaz
Bournemouth and Everton are interested in signing the Chile forward Ben Brereton Díaz from Blackburn, who have had an £8.5m bid from Nice
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd horror start and Liverpool struggles
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted how the Premier League table will finish after just two rounds of games. Manchester United are still tipped to come in the top six - despite currently being BOTTOM of the pile. Although sneaking into the top six is as good as it gets for the...
Yardbarker
Manchester United target La Liga duo Casemiro and Joao Felix
Manchester United look desperate in the transfer market. Truth be told, the club rarely looks organised in the transfer market, opting to use a scattergun approach to landing targets year after year. One minute we’re working on a deal for Adrien Rabiot and a week later everything collapses, as per...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Wolves Attacker
Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Wolves attacker that has been impressing in the Premier League since his arrival by the players agent. United are in the market to sign attackers this summer, especially wingers having missed out on the likes of Ajax’s Antony due to high price tags.
Man Utd wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri ‘close to joining Birmingham on season-long loan transfer’
BIRMINGHAM are beating off Midldlesbrough and Millwall to borrow Manchester United whizkid Hannibal Mejbri for the season. The Tunisia playmaker, 19, has been linked with a string of clubs on loan after three first-team appearances for United so far. Now Old Trafford chief Erik ten Hag has cleared the way...
Comments / 0