Food Safety

Recall Issued For Brand Of Hamburger Buns, Pretzel Bites Due To Possible Contamination

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
The recalled products Photo Credit: FDA/King’s Hawaiian

A company issued a recall of hamburger buns and pretzel bites due to a potential microbial contamination.

King’s Hawaiian recalled its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns, and Pretzel Bites products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus, because they could be contaminated with organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, according to an announcement on Friday, Aug. 12.

The company said no pathogens have been found in any of its products and no illnesses have been reported related to the products so far.

Find the full list of recalled products here.

King's Hawaiian said consumers should dispose of the recalled products and can contact the company to request a replacement by calling 877-695-4227.

