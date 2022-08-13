ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress

By Sharde Gillam
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSVIy_0hH6iSS600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZh3a_0hH6iSS600

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show off her fabulous style in a multi colored look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a long, mutli colored maxi dress that she styled to perfection. The Christopher John Rogers look featured fringes throughout which she  paired with clear, open toe pumps and circular earrings to add to the already colorful look. As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls in jumbo box braids that were pulled back into a pony tail and served face as she posed for a series of photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the photo set, “ TECHNICOLOR”

Check out the look here.

“SEXY!!!! ” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “ I need this dress but imma also need your body to go in it k thx byeeeeee ”

What do you think about Tracee’s colorful slay?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

The post Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Kevin Love
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Company Meta#Technicolor Dress
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

'Flossing' Is The Sexy Summer Fashion Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing—Gabrielle Union's Green Dress Takes The Cake!

This article has been updated since it was originally posted on 08/01/22. Gabrielle Union is the latest A-lister to rock the super-racy flossing trend, as everyone from Megan Fox to Olivia Culpo to the new Mrs Affleck have given it their best shot too! What is the flossing trend, you ask? It has nothing to do with the dentist (phew) but it could be just as terrifying if you’re scared of flashing the flesh, because this trend is *not* for the faint hearted!
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Abs As She Struts Through NYC In Casual Couture — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Julianne Hough ate her breakfast on the go as she strutted through the streets of New York City on Tuesday, August 2. The dancing diva was on her way to a matinee performance of the Broadway show POTUS, which is the Dancing With the Stars alum's first acting role in the Broadway musical industry.Hough was seen wearing a neutral-toned summer style as she walked through Manhattan sipping an iced coffee and eating an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Wears $15 Walmart Bodycon Dress With Strappy Sandals for Joyride on Baby Shark Children’s Bike

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello recently went on a joyride at Walmart in a $15 dress she bought at the retailer. The singer embraced a new hairstyle, too, showcasing her now light brown hair, wearing it straightened with a layered fringe in the front. The hair showcased hints of blond throughout. As Cabello rode her bicycle around the store, joyously, her black midi dress provided a supporting fit. The sleeveless bodycon black dress had thick straps and a round neck. View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) To complete her look, Cabello wore a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Goes High-Low With Boyfriend Jeans, Celine Handbag, Nike Air Max Sneakers & Chromatica Ball Tour Shirt

Lady Gaga stepped out in style while in New York City — with a pair of sleek sneakers to match. While strolling throughout Manhattan, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a Chromatica Ball tour white T-shirt, given an an edgy twist from split-hemmed sleeves, distressing, prints and silver embellishments. The piece was paired with light blue boyfriend jeans, as well as simple black sunglasses and a mesh baseball cap. To give her ensemble a sophisticated finish, Gaga also carried Celine’s shiny white leather Trapeze Triomphe handbag, a flap shoulder style with a swirling Triomphe silver monogram-shaped clasp that hails from the brand’s Winter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Strikes a Denim-Clad Pose in New Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Ad Campaign

Priyanka Chopra is donning denim in the name of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress, singer, and philanthropist is the brand’s newest campaign star. In two new Instagram Reels and a static post from Chopra’s account, she gives you fashion, fierce, and commercial while showing off Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest hip-hugging, dark wash offerings. Titled “I HAVE NEEDS. FIT THEM,” the new campaign celebrates the legacy of famed socialite and the eponymous designer Gloria Vanderbilt herself. The heiress’s jeans became famous because they were one of the first jeans companies solely focused on women. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Demi Lovato Says She Had To ‘Own My Truth’ With New Song Supposedly About Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato (she/they) spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for a conversation about her upcoming album, HOLY FVCK, and the phase of her career. During the chat, Demi, 29, addressed the song “29,” a track many suspected was about her ex-boyfriend, That ’70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama. “When I turned 29, I remember I was on vacation, and I just realized I’m 29 now, and it put things into perspective,” Demi told Zane. “It put everything into perspective. And I’m very careful with the way that I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Sheree Zampino Says She Wouldn’t Shoot Real Housewives of Beverly Hills With Jada Pinkett-Smith

I think most would agree that seeing Sheree Zampino on RHOBH as a friend to her real-life bestie Garcelle Beauvais has been quite refreshing. Sheree gives a nice sense of calm, balances the energy, and I would say has started to shape into the voice of reason within the group. Although we’re only seeing Sheree in a limited capacity this […] The post Sheree Zampino Says She Wouldn’t Shoot Real Housewives of Beverly Hills With Jada Pinkett-Smith appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Sees Green in Lace Gown and Satin Platforms at ‘Nope’ London Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer packed a punch at the London premiere for her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While hitting the red carpet with co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the Emmy Award-winning star posed in a green lace gown. The long-sleeved number featured a swirling floral pattern, as well as a dramatically feathered midsection. Completing Palmer’s ensemble were delicate sparkling huggie earrings, allowing her statement dress to take center stage. Palmer’s footwear of choice consisted of an equally bold pair of platform sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ style included stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
92Q

92Q

121
Followers
673
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy