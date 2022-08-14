Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
'River Dave,' Banned From New Hampshire Site, Moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
US News and World Report
Democrat Les Gara Advances to November General Election for Governor in Alaska.
Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Aug. 17, 2022, at 2:04 a.m.
US News and World Report
Pakistani Doctor Pleads Guilty to Terror Charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator pleaded guilty Tuesday to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and that he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.
US News and World Report
FBI: Company Bilked Government After Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The...
US News and World Report
3-Year-Old Missouri Girl Dies After Found in Hot Vehicle
CARTHAGE, MO. (AP) — A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
US News and World Report
Flash Flood Watch Posted for Parts of Southern California
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles. One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching...
