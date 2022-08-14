ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake

SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home. Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.
SPENCER, MA

