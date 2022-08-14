ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 4-year-old seriously injured after falling from fourth floor window in Boston

BOSTON — An infant is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Boston Police say they responded to the area of 12 American Legion Highway around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a baby that fell from a window. The baby is 4 years old and fell from the fourth floor window, according to authorities. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
chelseapolice.com

Shots fired Call Leads to Arrest and Seizure of Guns and Drugs

On Tuesday, August 16, at 11:37 PM, Chelsea officers responded to 124 Winnisimmet Street for a domestic disturbance and reported gunshots. Officers verified through witnesses that they heard what they believed to be a domestic assault in an adjoining apartment. They further told officers they heard at least one gunshot and that a bullet penetrated their apartment, lodging into a picture frame.
CHELSEA, MA
capecod.com

Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.
SANDWICH, MA

