BOSTON — An infant is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Boston Police say they responded to the area of 12 American Legion Highway around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a baby that fell from a window. The baby is 4 years old and fell from the fourth floor window, according to authorities. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

