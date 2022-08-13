ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WSFA

First Alert: Rain back in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are flipping the script from dry and hot to wet and not as hot. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today with highs near 90 degrees. A strong storm or two is possible south of U.S. 80. The showers could enter as early...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Heat, scattered strong storms and humidity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A batch of showers and storms will push across the area this evening; heavy rain, thunder, lightning and some spotty damaging wind gusts are possible in the most intense storm cores. Some will get rain, others won’t - and a few could deal with rough weather.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Plenty of rain & storm opportunities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dry, warm and humid evening is underway across most of central Alabama. To our south and west, a long line of intense thunderstorms is affecting places like Pensacola, Mobile, Hattiesburg and Jackson, Mississippi. These storms will sink southward through early evening, clipping the southwestern corner of Alabama. The rest of us stay dry, with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Our rain chances don’t stay low for long, though.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2022′s hurricane season now officially more quiet than normal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unusually quiet start to the hurricane season in the Atlantic may not last for much longer. That’s because the hostile environment that has discouraged tropical cyclone formation in the Atlantic is about to pack its bags. It’s not often nearly all of July and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
#Heavy Rain#First Alert#Stormy Weather
WSFA

Rainfall in 2022 is running above normal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If 2022 has seemed like a wet and stormy year, you may be on to something. Montgomery is running two inches above normal for the year as of mid-August. Other locations across Central Alabama are running even more above normal than that. A city’s exact rain...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSFA

Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
WSFA

WSFA to sponsor 2022 Fraud Summit, set for Aug. 25

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2022 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery as a way to help protect people from all kinds of scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama 2022 Fraud Summit will take place on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery hospital working to avoid epidural catheter shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Epidural catheters play a pivotal role in providing laboring women with relief. Once inserted into the spine, the catheter is used to administer medication for pain control. Some hospitals in other parts of the world are seeing shortages. “If COVID has taught us anything, it has...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of committing three armed carjackings in 2020. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, according to Doug Howard with the U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mayor proposes $290M budget for fiscal 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed presented a purposed budget for fiscal year 2023 less than two months before the end of the current year. The mayor estimated a total of a $290 million budget, mainly focusing on city employee retention and quality of life improvements for residents.
MONTGOMERY, AL

