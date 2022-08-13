Read full article on original website
WSFA
First Alert: Rain back in the forecast
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are flipping the script from dry and hot to wet and not as hot. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today with highs near 90 degrees. A strong storm or two is possible south of U.S. 80. The showers could enter as early...
Heat, scattered strong storms and humidity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A batch of showers and storms will push across the area this evening; heavy rain, thunder, lightning and some spotty damaging wind gusts are possible in the most intense storm cores. Some will get rain, others won’t - and a few could deal with rough weather.
First Alert: Plenty of rain & storm opportunities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dry, warm and humid evening is underway across most of central Alabama. To our south and west, a long line of intense thunderstorms is affecting places like Pensacola, Mobile, Hattiesburg and Jackson, Mississippi. These storms will sink southward through early evening, clipping the southwestern corner of Alabama. The rest of us stay dry, with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Our rain chances don’t stay low for long, though.
2022′s hurricane season now officially more quiet than normal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unusually quiet start to the hurricane season in the Atlantic may not last for much longer. That’s because the hostile environment that has discouraged tropical cyclone formation in the Atlantic is about to pack its bags. It’s not often nearly all of July and...
Rainfall in 2022 is running above normal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If 2022 has seemed like a wet and stormy year, you may be on to something. Montgomery is running two inches above normal for the year as of mid-August. Other locations across Central Alabama are running even more above normal than that. A city’s exact rain...
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
Prattville constructing pedestrian bridge to support businesses, health
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has been planning for a new pedestrian bridge since 2011. The city’s mayor, Bill Gillespie, says while the neighboring “cigarette” bridge on Bridge Street does have a sidewalk, it was built in the 1930s and includes slim walkways. “The...
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
WSFA to sponsor 2022 Fraud Summit, set for Aug. 25
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2022 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery as a way to help protect people from all kinds of scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama 2022 Fraud Summit will take place on...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Montgomery joins nationwide effort spotlighting actions against crime, gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is joining a nationwide effort to spotlight ways cities are taking action against rising crime and gun violence. According to the city, the effort is being coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to showcase how they are working to make their communities safer.
Montgomery hospital working to avoid epidural catheter shortage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Epidural catheters play a pivotal role in providing laboring women with relief. Once inserted into the spine, the catheter is used to administer medication for pain control. Some hospitals in other parts of the world are seeing shortages. “If COVID has taught us anything, it has...
Medical officials offer tips to parents still facing baby formula shortage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the formula shortage is easing up, some mothers are struggling to find formula for their newborns. While grocery stores still have low inventory of formula, the director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Baptist Health East, Erica Hess, says planning is the best thing to do.
National Thrift Shop Day highlights ways to save money, find bargains on essential items
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday, August 17th, is National Thrift Shop Day. The day celebrates an industry that may be more appreciated now than ever, with prices rising on nearly everything we buy. According to a recent TopCashback.com survey, more than two-thirds of Americans, roughly 69%, shop at thrift stores...
Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of committing three armed carjackings in 2020. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, according to Doug Howard with the U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama.
Montgomery mayor proposes $290M budget for fiscal 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed presented a purposed budget for fiscal year 2023 less than two months before the end of the current year. The mayor estimated a total of a $290 million budget, mainly focusing on city employee retention and quality of life improvements for residents.
