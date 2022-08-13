MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dry, warm and humid evening is underway across most of central Alabama. To our south and west, a long line of intense thunderstorms is affecting places like Pensacola, Mobile, Hattiesburg and Jackson, Mississippi. These storms will sink southward through early evening, clipping the southwestern corner of Alabama. The rest of us stay dry, with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Our rain chances don’t stay low for long, though.

