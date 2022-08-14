ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
3 arrested after early morning armed robbery, car crash in Wilmette

CHICAGO (CBS) — A stolen car flipped on its side just feet from the lobby of a North Shore condo building after an attempted robbery, shooting, and brief police chase early Tuesday morning. The dramatic arrest was captured on video along Sheridan Road by the lakefront in north suburban...
WILMETTE, IL
Man struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured when he was struck by a car Tuesday evening on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Lakeview neighborhood. Chicago police and fire officials said a 52-year-old man was trying to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive south of Addison Street around 8 p.m., when he was hit by a car in the northbound lanes.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Auburn, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Police warn of robberies in Englewood targeting motorbike, ATV buyers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Englewood residents about a series of burglaries in recent weeks targeting those wishing to purchase a motorbike or ATV. In each of the incidents, that took place between July and this month, the victims would go to certain locations to purchase a motorbike or ATV, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Five ways to make Michigan Avenue even greater

Great cities tend to have great streets. Look at Barcelona and La Rambla, or Paris and Les Champs-Elysées. Chicago has many great streets, but one is iconic — and could be simply brilliant — and that is Michigan Avenue. Chicago has the opportunity to celebrate and strengthen this civic “boulevard,” elevate it to global greatness and improve city-wide connectedness. It can evolve into a more diverse, people-centric, public realm for everyone, local and international.
CHICAGO, IL
Suburban Chicago school districts fill positions with subs, retirees amid ongoing teacher shortage

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — The ongoing Illinois teacher shortage is top-of-mind throughout Chicago area districts as they kick off the new school year. Superintendents around the area say the main problem they are encountering is that they simply don’t have enough qualified people applying for the positions they have open, most of which appear to be special ed, bilingual and dual-language teachers.
JOLIET, IL
