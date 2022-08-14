Great cities tend to have great streets. Look at Barcelona and La Rambla, or Paris and Les Champs-Elysées. Chicago has many great streets, but one is iconic — and could be simply brilliant — and that is Michigan Avenue. Chicago has the opportunity to celebrate and strengthen this civic “boulevard,” elevate it to global greatness and improve city-wide connectedness. It can evolve into a more diverse, people-centric, public realm for everyone, local and international.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO