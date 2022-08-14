Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
‘My brother did not deserve that’: Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run
CHICAGO (CBS) — A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey’s sister.
3 arrested after early morning armed robbery, car crash in Wilmette
CHICAGO (CBS) — A stolen car flipped on its side just feet from the lobby of a North Shore condo building after an attempted robbery, shooting, and brief police chase early Tuesday morning. The dramatic arrest was captured on video along Sheridan Road by the lakefront in north suburban...
Man struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured when he was struck by a car Tuesday evening on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Lakeview neighborhood. Chicago police and fire officials said a 52-year-old man was trying to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive south of Addison Street around 8 p.m., when he was hit by a car in the northbound lanes.
Police officer justified in deadly Naperville shooting in which man charged at cop with hatchet
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) — The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday it believes a deadly June police shooting, in which an officer shot and killed a man holding a hatchet in west suburban Naperville, was justified. Naperville police released video of the incident, showing an officer...
Police warn of robberies in Englewood targeting motorbike, ATV buyers
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Englewood residents about a series of burglaries in recent weeks targeting those wishing to purchase a motorbike or ATV. In each of the incidents, that took place between July and this month, the victims would go to certain locations to purchase a motorbike or ATV, according to Chicago police.
Car stolen from River North gas station as driver pumps gas, 1 in custody: CPD
CHICAGO (WLS) — One person is in custody after a car was stolen from a River North gas station, Chicago police said. Police said at about 6:45 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was pumping gas in the 600-block of North LaSalle Street with her driver’s side door open. The...
Armed robbery suspects arrested after allegedly firing at police, crashing vehicle in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) — Dramatic moments unfolded Tuesday morning on the North Shore. Wilmette police arrested three people just minutes after they allegedly committed an armed robbery. Officers said the victim was walking near Central Avenue and 4th Street when two men approached and pulled out a gun. They...
Fight over panhandling turf led woman to shove man under moving truck, killing him, prosecutors say
A woman killed a fellow panhandler while they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, Cook County prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under a moving box truck, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said in court Monday.
Chicago fishing/Midwest Report: Shoreline salmon/trout, Chicago River ode, lakefront sturgeon, pinks
Hints come of an early start to shoreline fishing for returning Chinook and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, plus the usual options for late summer fishing around Chicago and some unusual reports. Plus I will add how proud I am of this report. We’re sorta in the doldrums...
Five ways to make Michigan Avenue even greater
Great cities tend to have great streets. Look at Barcelona and La Rambla, or Paris and Les Champs-Elysées. Chicago has many great streets, but one is iconic — and could be simply brilliant — and that is Michigan Avenue. Chicago has the opportunity to celebrate and strengthen this civic “boulevard,” elevate it to global greatness and improve city-wide connectedness. It can evolve into a more diverse, people-centric, public realm for everyone, local and international.
Suburban Chicago school districts fill positions with subs, retirees amid ongoing teacher shortage
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — The ongoing Illinois teacher shortage is top-of-mind throughout Chicago area districts as they kick off the new school year. Superintendents around the area say the main problem they are encountering is that they simply don’t have enough qualified people applying for the positions they have open, most of which appear to be special ed, bilingual and dual-language teachers.
Chicago-based Weigel takes over IHSA football, basketball state finals broadcasts
Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting announced Monday that it will take over production of the Illinois High School Association’s football and basketball state finals television broadcasts. The games will air on WCIU 26 and The U in Chicago and KNLC Decades 24.5 in St. Louis along with several other affiliates in...
