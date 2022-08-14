Read full article on original website
I added a camera to my Apple Watch and this is what happened
Rumors have been swirling for years about mainstream smartwatches gaining camera support, from a Samsung patent in 2017 to more than a few from Apple over the years. However, even though these reports repeatedly suggest companies are exploring the area of wearable photography, nothing has yet come of it. Realistically,...
How to add a new face to your Apple Watch
Faces are the heart and soul of the Apple Watch, and each timepiece comes preloaded with a few faces to get you started. Over the years, Apple has stockpiled a vast collection of watch faces — from functional to stylish to health-oriented to whimsical — to suit your every need and mood. Apple Watch owners of Series 3 or newer who are running WatchOS 8 can access a dizzying array of faces, all of which can be customized with different styles, colors, and complications.
How to pair or reset a Roku remote
Roku streaming devices have established themselves as one of the best ways to access all the best streaming services, from Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video to HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and more. And controlling things from the palm of your hand is the Roku remote. Today’s Roku remotes are sophisticated and can do a little bit of everything thanks to their versatile design and Roku’s expansive platform. Depending on the type you have, they can support voice controls and have finder features in case you lose them, personal shortcut buttons, a jack for using headphones, and more.
Spotify offers 3 months of free Premium. Here’s how to get it
Spotify is now offering a three-month trial of its Premium tier globally, giving newcomers around the world a chance to take the streaming service for a spin before deciding if it’s worth the $10 monthly fee. Spotify’s standard trial period lasts 30 days, though it does occasionally offer a...
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
Android 13 is here, and you can download it on your Pixel phone right now
The day has finally arrived for Android phones to get their big yearly update. Google released the stable Android 13 update today, and if you have a Pixel 4 or later model in your hand, the update notification will pop up soon. I’ve already got it on my Pixel 6a, and installation is underway.
14 Apple AirPods tips and tricks that you need right now
Apple’s many generations of AirPods products have been ruling the worlds of both in-ear and over-ear audio for some time now. Featuring sleek designs, adaptive controls, incredible sound and call quality, and a host of other great features, Apple has been steadily improving its go-to earbuds and headphones from one generation to the next.
I tried out the incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor, and it has one big problem
Samsung Odyssey Ark is finally coming — in fact, you can reserve a unit now for when the monitor goes on sale in early September. It floored me when I saw the display at CES, and it was equally as impressive seeing it a second time. But then I tried to use it with Windows.
Apple’s $30M settlement over worker bag checks OK’d by court
After bouncing around California courts for nearly a decade, a California federal judge has finally given the green light to Apple’s $30 million settlement in a lawsuit that accused it of failing to pay thousands of its retail workers for the time taken up by security checks after their official working hours ended.
The best Amazon Alexa smart speakers
If you’re a fan of the highly capable Alexa voice assistant, the versatile app, and the easy connection with Amazon and smart home devices, then you definitely want a smart speaker with built-in Alexa capabilities. But which one? Amazon, of course, has its own line of Echo speakers that are designed for use with Alexa, but they aren't the only brand that supports Alexa for easy voice commands.
How to extend your Apple Watch battery life
Regardless of which Apple Watch model you have — from the older Series 3 to the current Series 7 — a battery life of roughly 18 hours after a fresh recharge is generally expected. The way you use and set up your watch determines the amount of real-time operation you're likely to get, while Apple's estimate relies on 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music from Bluetooth. Your mileage may vary significantly, depending on how much you use your Watch.
Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro refresh
The 2022 fall launch schedule for Apple will be highlighted by the debut of a new smartphone in the iPhone 14 series. However, there is a strong possibility that new tablets are also in the pipeline. Unlike details about the iPhone 14, not much reliable information has been leaked so far, but the few crumbs of possible upgrades that are making rounds of social media have us hyped.
Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 at Best Buy for a limited time
If you’re in the market for TV deals, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. You can bring it into your living room for just $270, cheaper by $160 from its original price of $430. As an added bonus, every purchase of the 50-inch 4K TV comes with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, worth $40 each, for free. Best Buy TV deals are known for their amazing value, but this probably tops the list — grab it while you still can.
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
How to optimize Windows 11 and Windows 10 for gaming
You just bought (or built) a new gaming PC, and now it's time to get everything set up. Optimizing Windows 11 or 10 for gaming is an important first step, allowing you to make sure you're getting the best performance and deal with potential hassles before they become an issue.
Nothing Phone 1’s numerous LEDs counted by YouTuber
Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson — he of the Jerry Rig Everything channel — promised during a recent teardown of the new Nothing Phone 1 that he would count all of the LEDs that make up the handset’s striking Glyph Interface if the video got at least 50,000 likes.
I want Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for all the wrong reasons
I walked away from my early hands-on time with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro feeling positive toward it. I liked the design, the way it looked on my wrist, and the materials used in its construction. I wanted to wear it again, and that was a very good sign.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s best trick is hiding in plain sight
Samsung’s latest foldable phones are here, and this time around, the focus is more on making improvements that matter. This is true in particular for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — the latest $1,000 clamshell foldable from Samsung — which gets a bigger battery, better cameras, and the customary chip upgrade.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: An (almost) perfect foldable flip phone
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best folding smartphones you can buy in 2022. Simultaneously, it’s also one of the most boring compared to its predecessor. It’s a fascinating place for the foldable niche to already be. Over the span of only three years, foldables have gone from a breakthrough niche to “just another” smartphone option you can buy. Samsung, specifically, has already gotten so good at the folding formula that it doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel every year. It just has to keep doing what worked the year before.
