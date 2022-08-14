Roku streaming devices have established themselves as one of the best ways to access all the best streaming services, from Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video to HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and more. And controlling things from the palm of your hand is the Roku remote. Today’s Roku remotes are sophisticated and can do a little bit of everything thanks to their versatile design and Roku’s expansive platform. Depending on the type you have, they can support voice controls and have finder features in case you lose them, personal shortcut buttons, a jack for using headphones, and more.

