ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schiff says he's seen "no evidence" that Trump declassified documents found at Mar-a-Lago

By Melissa Quinn
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amTvt_0hH51Awh00

Washington — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that he has not seen evidence that former President Donald Trump declassified documents that were found by the FBI during a search of his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, last week.

"We should determine, you know, whether there was any effort during the presidency to go through the process of declassification," Schiff said in an interview on "Face the Nation." "I've seen no evidence of that, nor have they presented any evidence of that."

  • Transcript: Rep. Adam Schiff on "Face the Nation"

After the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's residence, prompting outrage from the former president and his Republican allies, a federal magistrate judge in Florida unsealed Friday the warrant and list of items it seized in the search.

According to the records made public, the FBI took 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were designated top secret, secret and confidential, as well as TS/SCI, or top secret/sensitive compartmented information.

The former president's attorneys did not object to the release of the search warrant and related documents, and he claimed all the records seized during the search had been declassified while he was still in office.

While a sitting president has broad declassification authority, Schiff noted that does not extend to a former president and called it "absurd" for Trump to claim he retroactively declassified the documents he took to Mar-a-Lago.

He also noted the statutes the Justice Department said in the warrant it is investigating Trump for possibly violating do not require information to be classified.

"If they would be damaging to national security, it's a problem. It's a major problem," the California Democrat said.

Schiff also said it's a "serious problem" if Trump's attorneys certified to the Justice Department that all classified information was retrieved when the National Archives and Records Administration obtained 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago in mid-January, but did not turn over all classified or national security information. Some of the boxes the National Archives retrieved contained classified material and the agency requested the Justice Department investigate Trump's handling of White House records.

"I can tell you anyone in the intelligence community that had documents like that marked top secret/SCI, in their residence after authorities went to them, you know, they would be under serious investigation," he said.

Schiff and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, head of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, requested Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines conduct a briefing and damage assessment, which he said is routine when there has been a disclosure of classified information.

"What is, to me, most disturbing here is the degree to which at least from the public reporting, it appears to be willful, on the president's part, the keeping of these documents after the government was requesting them back," he said. "And that adds another layer of concern."

Comments / 606

Brad Ogle
2d ago

Unless they are willing to prosecute Killery for destroying 30k e-mails this is nothing more than a political hit job by this domestic terrorist Adam Shift.

Reply(115)
332
Black Johnnyquest
2d ago

you know if anyone did what Hillary Clinton did they'd be in jail right now. let's not forget Hillary destroyed over 10 electronic devices and deleted emails in such a way that they couldn't be retrieved. I love the smell of hypocrisy in the morning

Reply(63)
208
Bridget Crowley
2d ago

Trump's assistant to the National Archives has already come out and said he was there when Trump declassified the documents he asked be sent to Florida. If the GSA made a mistake and sent boxes they were not suppose to then it's on them. Presidents don't do the box packing and moving folks.

Reply(17)
163
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS DFW

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Classified Information#Fbi#Declassified#Democratic#Republican#Ts Sci
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
76K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy