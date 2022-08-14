Read full article on original website
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Merriam Woods police raise over $1,600 for Barnabas Prep
The police department in Merriam Woods is helping families in the area with special needs children through a unique fundraiser. The department is selling special police patches, which use autism awareness month colors and contain a depiction of the autism awareness puzzle piece ribbon. All of the proceeds from the sale of the patches benefits Barnabas Prep, a school that teaches special needs youth life skills which can allow them some independent living.
Leslie, Carole A. 1946-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Carole Ann Leslie, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. She was born May 23, 1946, in St. Joseph, to William and Helen (Sypherd) Leslie. Carole had worked as a home health aide. She enjoyed crocheting and attending church. She is preceded in death by her parents,...
Clark, Gerald E. 1931-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Gerald E. Clark, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Gerald was born May 9, 1931, to Emmett and Dollie Clark in St. Joseph. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of 1949. He was a member of the Lampion Honor Society and the ROTC. Gerald...
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Feurt, Stephen A. 1934-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Stephen Aid Feurt, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 14. Steve was born June 17, 1934, on a farm in Jameson, Missouri, the only child of Boyd and Genevieve Feurt. Steve graduated from Jameson High School and Northwest Missouri State University where he majored in Business. After graduating from NWMSU Steve moved to St. Joseph where he began his career in Sales. Steve spent the majority of his 30+ year career at Hillyard, Inc. in St. Joseph. His customers always said they knew he was coming because he was known to whistle wherever he went.
St. Charles residents say they want dragonflies in Frenchtown, not a parking lot
ST. CHARLES — Dragonflies zipped overhead here, sunlight glinting off their wings. Damselflies and butterflies darted around an old apple tree. Joseph Becker counted them, describing their colors and sizes. The small grass block in historic Frenchtown draws neighbors like Becker daily, to take a walk, watch for rare...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
St. Joseph Animal Shelter overwhelmed with number of animals in its care
The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is currently at capacity. Humane Educator Aubrey Silvey says the biggest problem causing the overflow is not enough people having their pets spayed and neutered. "So, there's a large, during the summer months we see all the litters of puppies and kittens and overpopulation and...
Back-to-back champions in Catfish Chasers tournament
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday morning was the weigh-ins for the catfish chasers tournament and last year’s winners trying to repeat as tournament champions. "The event today was just great, I mean I was really happy. we had a lot of spectators come out to watch, just overall it was just awesome,” Craig Collings said.
Heather Brown shares the magnitude, music and magic of Lake of the Ozarks!
Executive Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau, Heather Brown joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Heather shares the story of how the Lake of the Ozarks was born and became the one of the nation’s favorite summer destinations. Listen as Heather fills us in on the lakeside communities and events including music, family fun and the non-stop festivities, that make Lake of Ozarks the best place to be for millions of visitors each year. Whether it’s the party with the El Bandido Yankee Yacht, National Power Boat Racing or family relaxation at local resorts, Lake of the Ozarks has something for everyone. For more information on events, festivals and everything happening, head to www.FunLake.com.
Put your best foot forward
St. Joseph is a city that could use a little sprucing up. Even the most optimistic booster would have to agree. The question is, where to start? If you haven’t been to the dentist in 20 years, then it might seem a little daunting — not to mention expensive — to get every long-deferred filling and extraction done all at once. Sometimes you have to prioritize.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Kansas
Kansas is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous fried chicken sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Sunflower State.
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
School buses, young drivers, children walking ... Must be time for students to return to school
August has arrived and with it the 2022-2023 school year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to encourage parents to include conversations about safety when preparing their student for school. It’s also important that drivers be prepared for the change in traffic patterns as students begin another year of instruction. In 2021, one person was killed and 217 injured in traffic crashes involving a school bus. In Missouri last year, 794 traffic crashes involved school buses. Troopers hope everyone will review these safety tips:
WATCH NOW: Missouri State Archives YouTube Channel launched
The Missouri Secretary of State's office recently announced the launch of a new YouTube channel curated by the Missouri State Archives, a division within the office. The platform offers the public unprecedented access to historic films created by Missouri state government, along with recordings of the State Archives’ Thursday Evening Speaker Series and other Missouri history-related content.
Have You Met Our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen? Meet Elsie
Opening Day of the Missouri State Fair is in the books. From my time there, it looked like a big success. And congratulations are in order. One of the opening day events was the crowning of our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. A northeast Missouri native has earned the title.
