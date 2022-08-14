Read full article on original website
Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November's ballot. Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states...
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
California's proposed fast food bill isn't what it seems
A restaurant owner argues against California's AB 257.
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
Third suspect charged in killing of California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for his role in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Gerardo Magallanes, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, also faces charges...
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. ...Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to. bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior. areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower. levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature...
