Michigan State

SFGate

Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November's ballot. Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states...
MISSOURI STATE
SFGate

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Third suspect charged in killing of California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for his role in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Gerardo Magallanes, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, also faces charges...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. ...Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to. bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior. areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower. levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature...
EUREKA, CA

