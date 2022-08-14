ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CS Ian McLeod Is Reliving The 90s again

First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. All characters from different...
ITV Hub Removal on Humax G2 Boxes

ITV and Freesat are now indicating ITV Hub will no longer be available on Humax G2 boxes by the end of September - I also received an email from ITV saying much the same thing. Although it doesn't mention ITVX, it's fair to say this means ITVX won't be available...
Will there be an ITV Super Soap week this year

As we know Emmerdale is doing a storm for their 50th anniversary celebrations, but do we know if Corrie has anything in the pipeline for October? Or will it just be normal in Corrie with characters doing their everyday lives?. Posts: 4,462. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 22:57 #2.
Is it better to have never heard of them?

Over the years, the ones I have never heard of become, as the show goes on, favourites of mine. I was a big Adam Peaty fan but I couldn't take to him as a personality when he was on the show. So you really can' tell can you. I don't...
Best Now album from 40-49

Choosing between Now 47 and Now 48 was really hard, but I went for 47. Now 47 had Robbie Williams’s Rock DJ as the first track on disc 1, and I really love that song, whilst Martine McCutcheon is the first track on disc 2 which is equally just as good. The artwork is brilliant and so original as well with the metal clogs on a green background with the red logo. The flow of the music is really nice and they put a lot of effort into that, and that’s the same for every Now back then.
Darius Danesh

Darius Danesh from pop idol, amongst other things, has died aged 41 😕. Very sad news, way too young to go. He apparently he was found died on August 11th first pop idol when Will Young won. Posts: 8,613. Forum Member. ✭. 16/08/22 - 16:06 #4. Poor man, only 41. RIP.
Recast Character Without A Complete Personality Change

At least in recent history it seems when a character is recasted their personalities completely change as well. Has there ever been a character recasted but their personality has stayed the same or at least largely the same. But that was cause the original actor had to leave early so...
BBC regions opting out

At 7pm on monday night for a local programme in their area,a very idea,although I have not seen anything mentioned before. There have been an increasing number of regional variations on BBC One recently. I noticed last Thursday the northern regions broadcast a repeat of Yorkshire Firefighters instead of the Tom Daley documentary that was shown elsewhere. There were some variations on Friday night too.
Red Rose - BBC Three/iPlayer

Has anyone watched the new BBC Three teen thriller that was put up on iPlayer today? It's called Red Rose, and it's about a group of teenagers in Bolton who are invited to download a mysterious app called Red Rose. I just watched the first three episodes and it's sooo...
Is it time maybe coronation street ended as its a shadow of its former self

Is it perhaps coronation street should follow Neighbours in bowing out, watching it last night, it seems so tame and lacking in interesting characters, last nights episode broke new ground in boring if you ask me, some of the storylines and acting just don't seem to match what it was, watching the classic coronation street I find them miles apart in quality. Covid kind of smacked it for six I think as it seems to struggle with the social distancing and really hasn't returns to pre covid quality even though it was going down hill well before that. It just seems to be that every character is now attempting comedy when they aren't funny in my opinion and it lacks realism, also it just lacks quality characters and storylines like it used to have 10 20 years ago, think maybe the writers are just lacking ideas were to take it. Maybe its just me and I've come to the end of my interest in it all, I used to watch it religiously but now couldn't really care less if I missed an episode cause nothing much happens anyway. I guess all good things should come to a end.
Corrie 15/08/22: A Shock Announcement

Are you looking forward to the return of Gabrielle Glaister (not as Debs Brownlow)?. Yes- liked her in Brookside and / or as Debs Brownlow or in other things. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Disappointing night for Corrie...
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Tane has a confrontation with Tex and the biker gang. Elsewhere, Alf considers his future in Summer Bay, while Mac considers dating again. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments coming up. 1. Tane meets...
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost opens up about wedding plans

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost opens up about her wedding plans on Instagram. In July, Frost announced that she was engaged to her partner Jordie Hansen, who previously appeared on Australian Survivor: Blood v Water. She posted several pictures to her Instagram story, with the first showing the...
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle to face a huge dilemma over Chas and Al's affair

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Belle Dingle has a big decision to make next week as she finds out about Chas cheating on Paddy. Chas has recently been betraying her husband Paddy by sleeping with Al Chapman, who's currently in a relationship with Kerry Wyatt. This initially seemed like a distraction...
Darius Campbell has died

Just had an alert on my phone from Sky News saying that the former Pop Idol contestant has been found dead at the age of 41. RIP. Shocked to hear this, one of the few characters I remember from pop idol. Posts: 44,161. Forum Member. ✭. 16/08/22 - 16:03 #3. R.I.P...
Coronation Street's Dylan Wilson makes a big decision over his future

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Dylan Wilson is set to make a big decision over his future on the cobbles amid his time with dad Sean Tully. Dylan recently returned to the show following a stay in 2020, though with his time coming to an end, he faces a choice on whether to stay or leave.
Supernatural star teases return to The Boys as season 4 filming begins

The Boys spoilers follow. The Boys season 4 is beginning production, which means that reveals, confirmations and teases should be coming thick and fast. One thing we've got already is confirmation that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is returning for the upcoming season. The actor commented on an Instagram post that...
