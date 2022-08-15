ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

2 brothers die after SUV smashes into Hardee’s

By Lisa Batts
The Wilson Times
 2 days ago
A Lincoln Aviator SUV crashed into the dining room of a Hardee’s restaurant Sunday morning on Raleigh Road Parkway. Wilson police are investigating the wreck. Drew C. Wilson | Times

Two Wilson brothers who were customers at Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road have died after a sport utility vehicle plowed through the restaurant Sunday morning.

Christopher Ruffin, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Wilson Police Department. Clay Ruffin, 62, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he later died.

Police identified the SUV’s driver as 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence of Wilson. Lawrence was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The single-car crash involved a silver Lincoln Aviator that ended up in the restaurant’s main dining area, knocking down tables and seats inside.

“At this time, officers are still investigating the incident but do not believe it to be medical or impairment-related,” Sgt. Eric J. McInerny of the Wilson Police Department said in a news release Sunday afternoon. He confirmed that the driver had left Autobell across the road from Hardee’s prior to the accident.

Authorities closed Forest Hills Road in front of the restaurant for several hours Sunday.

At the side entrance to Wilson Ironworks on Lodge Street on Monday, a bouquet of flowers had been affixed to a City of Wilson utility poll in honor of Christopher and Clay Ruffin.

The Ruffins’ older brother Ricky Ruffin confirmed that they had been employed at the company.

“They were good guys. They were good,” Ruffin said.

Cleo Thomas of Wilson said her brothers Clay and Christopher were in a family with seven girls and eight boys.

“There were 15 of us,” Thomas said.” We all worked the farm together.”

Thomas said she was in the middle between Clay and Christopher in age.

“They were nice, sweet, loving people,” Thomas said.

Clay was a mechanic, and Chris made deliveries for Wilson Ironworks, she said.

Thomas said the brothers and sisters had gatherings and “we enjoyed each other.” “They were nice and lovely and sweet and understanding.”

She said “it was a shocker” when the family learned of the brothers’ passing.

“They would go to different places to eat breakfast,” she said. “They were close. Most of the younger ones were close to each other.”

Robert Thomas, Cleo’s husband, said Clay was an excellent mechanic.

“He would get off work and kept all his stuff running good and everybody else’s cars too. He could tear down a motor and put it back together and nothing was missing.”

“Chris was a good yard man and kept his place neat,” Robert Thomas added.

Rick Rountree issued a statement on behalf of Hardee’s franchisee Boddie-Noell Enterprises on Sunday expressing shock and sadness over the deaths.

“We are cooperating fully with the Wilson Police Department in their investigation of the incident,” he said in a prepared statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the two customers who died as the result of the vehicle, which crashed into the dining area at approximately 9:30 a.m.

“We also are saddened for our restaurant employees who were working during the tragic incident and are taking steps to support them. We have called on an outside counselor/chaplain to be available for the employees and have closed the restaurant as the police investigation continues.”

Donna Lovely
3d ago

please keep my family in prayers these brother was my cousin's and also keep Wilson Iron family in prayers my cousin Clay was a dedicated employee for the company

YOUNGESTOFSYXX
3d ago

charge the driver with vehicular homicide and not play victim. those two men are my brother in law uncle's.

E Velyn Hi Nes
2d ago

father we come to you asking for special prayer for the family we pray that you heal there brokenhearts and the hearts of there friends in the mighty name of Jesus Christ we pray amen eldress deardra j devaughn.

#Suv#Traffic Accident#Lincoln Aviator Suv#Hardee#Ecu Health Medical Center#Wilson Medical Center#Autobell
The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

